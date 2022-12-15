Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Canned peaches have sold out in many stores throughout China as the country battles through its first month under relaxed COVID-19 measures. But why?

China Daily reported on December 14, 2022, that Chinese netizens began labeling the fruit “healing magic medicine” because of its ability to fight off COVID-19 and build “good health and strong immunity.”

Could it be true? Let’s look at the science.

Canned yellow peaches are considered a good source of nutrition due to their high vitamin C content and although not fully proven, vitamin C is believed by many to help fight off cold-like symptoms.

According to WebMD, vitamin C was first used to fight the common cold in the 1970s but despite being widespread both then and now, experts say there is very little proof that it has any curing effects.

WebMD concludes that a person who ensures they have a substantial amount of vitamin C in their diet all year round, will on average suffer from the common cold for one day less per year than people who are lacking in vitamin C.

We all know that COVID-19 shares some symptoms with the common cold, such as a cough and runny nose, but can extra vitamin C help you recover from the myriad of symptoms that comes with COVID?

Well, again, experts say no.

Doctors appearing on China’s state television network CCTV have actually warned citizens against consuming excessive amounts of vitamin C when suffering from COVID-19 as it could “aggravate a cough.”

The People’s Daily even had its say on the matter. On December 12, in a Weibo post that has over 30,000 likes, the newspaper branded the fruits “useless in alleviating symptoms.”

Even Dalian Leasun Food, one of China’s largest canned food manufacturers, weighed in on the topic. The company told buyers that their yellow peaches don’t have any medicinal effects at all.

You know a rumor has got out of hand when a company that could profit from the situation is actually telling people not to buy their products.

So, this leads us to ask just one more question: why canned peaches?

Well, throughout December many pharmacies have struggled to keep up with the high demand for medicines that could treat COVID-19, so some consumers turned to home remedies and foods with high nutritional value. Canned peaches have a long shelf life, and if there’s anything that a hoarder or prepper loves, it’s a long shelf life.

If you’re reading this and you're now stuck at home surrounded by tins of canned yellow peaches, don’t worry we’ve got covered.

Firstly, five pieces of fruit and veg a day as part of a balanced diet and a regular exercise routine is the foundation for a healthy immune system, the most important thing for fighting off COVID-19.

Also, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, why not take a jar down to your local hospital and munch on them during your 30 minutes of observation once you’ve been jabbed?

Still not sure what to do with those peaches? Well, since you like hoarding, we’re pretty sure you’ve got sugar, lemon, cornstarch, salt, butter, brown sugar and flour in the cupboard.

Start by preheating your oven to 190 degrees Celsius and combine your peaches, sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch and a little bit of salt into an 8-inch baking dish.

This will form the filling of your peach crumble.

For the topping, in a large bowl mix butter and brown sugar together until light and fluffy. Then, add your flour and some more salt and mix with your hands. Once large pieces start to form, scatter this crumbly goodness onto your filling and bake for 40-50 minutes, covering loosely with foil after about 30.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]





