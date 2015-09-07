  1. home
  2. Articles

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

By That's GBA, December 15, 2022

0 0

Shenzhen

Mon: Trivia Night at The Flames

A new weekly Trivia for Monday nights is happening tonight at The Flames in Sea World! Join us as we challenge those who think they know it all! 

See a listing for The Flames


Mon-Sun: The Sixth CC Orange Art Festival

From April to December this year, there have been 40 domestic and foreign quality performances, more than 20 public benefit cultural activities and over 130 live performances. It not only provides the public with "talented, material, interesting and famous" domestic and foreign high-quality works, but also carries out "professional, specialized and exclusive" art education public benefit activities. To create an orgy of hixi opera art festival for Shenzhen citizens, let art close to life, contract the spiritual and cultural enjoyment of everyone for nine months.

See a listing for Theatres Orange

Mon-Sun: Say No To Lightweight: The 8th Hou Deng Docummentary Photography Award Exhibition

Starting from the works themselves, the project works are divided into six units: country, rural scene, urban progress, personal perspective/personal memory, they X them, story of small town, homesickness and new landscape. On the one hand, it presents the theme and direction of current documentary photography; on the other hand, it tries to discuss the diversity of shooting techniques.

See a listing for Yuezhong Museum of Historical Images

Tues-Sat: A Descent into the Maelstrom

Inspired by the short story "A Descent into the Maelstrom," by the 19th-century American poet, novelist and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe, The story tells the story of a sailor in the process of sailing unfortunately was involved in the famous Moscoye whirlpool, and in the thrilling after a narrow escape. The literary means used in the novel, such as flashbacks and multiple perspectives, are appropriated into this exhibition. In this context, the three artists' creations record the in-depth analysis and translation of nature, city and daily life conducted by different individuals at special moments.

10am-6pm.

See a listing for Mangrove Gallery

Tues-Sun: Urban Cosmologies

With architecture and urban planning scholar Lu Andong, young architect Wang Zigeng and design curator Aric Chen as the chief curators, Shensu will continue the principle of "City is exhibition, exhibition is practice."

Tue-Thurs: 10am-6pm, Fri-Sun: 10am-9pm

See a listing for Golden Beer Shop

Fri: December Jam Session

The evolutionary history of jazz music promotes the development of contemporary music. On the basis of the freedom of jazz music, musicians have a more focused and exploratory spirit to expand the boundary types of music. In places with common music beliefs, we regularly exchange views with different musicians and collide their own music views, so as to leave our own current views on music bravely.

9pm

See a listing for Roots House

Sun: Sunday Screening: Amy

Amy

Biography of Amy Winehouse (England, 2015)

3pm (2 hours and 8 minutes)

Single on-site ticket RMB50

Two person on-site ticket RMB92

Tickets include an RMB20 drink vouchers

Enquiries

Tel: 15626588010 (Search on WeChat）

See a listing for Roots House

Sun: Captivating Christmas

On Sunday, December 18, Captivate and Shenzhen Charity Foundation will be creating a fascinating Christmas with a Christmas buffet, Santa Claus and fun run in InterContinental Shenzhen to raise money for underpriviliged kids and families throughout China. 

See a listing for InterContinental Shenzhen

Sun: FIFA World Cup at Parlor

All beers 12% off.

See a listing for Parlor

Guangzhou

Mon-Fri: Happy Hour at Social&Co

WechatIMG3542.jpeg

See a listing for Social&Co

Mon-Sun: Modigliani - The Common Soul

As part of the annual Master Art Exhibition program of the MOVI COSMOS® Center for the Arts of the Final Universe, the exhibition will bring 100 classic Modigliani limited edition lithograms and crossover works to South China for the first time. 

10am-5pm.

See a listing for Movi Cosmos

Thurs: Mi Casa Es Su Casa

Buy on get one free on passion mojitos!

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail 

Fri: Mellow Pub: TEX MEX Friday

50% off all Tex Mex.

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Fri: Retro Holiday Party

W Hotel Guangzhou has cooperated with many brands such as Youjia Icon and new media installation artist Xie Yige Elsa to create a new concept art Christmas tree with ice edges created by white light ribbons and digital animation effects of ice flowers combined with SNOW created by silver screen, bringing the FIRST SNOW of winter romance to Christmas in Guangzhou in 2022.

7-9.15pm

See a listing for W Hotel

Sat: Swiss Xmas Party

Xmas is around the corner and that means it’s now time for our annual Swiss Xmas Party

A delicious buffet, Swiss Raclette cheese, traditional warm mulled wine and lots of fun and games .  And for all kids, a surprise visit by Santa too.

Book now via the QR code on the poster. 

See a listing for the Happy Monk (Party Pier) 

Sun: Happy Birthday Caferny

SUNDAY SESSIONS

4-10pm

IRONMONG 

TRIBES

Happy Birthday Caferny!

See a listing for Triple Rooster


things to do Events Guangzhou Shenzhen Greater Bay Area

more news

Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

Guangzhou is back on top of the COVID league table!

Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

Cases keep rising in Shenzhen

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Bad news for Guangzhou.

Shenzhen Events: Hiking, Trivia, Shisha, Booze and Food!

A selection of great things to do in Shenzhen.

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Cases fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

697 Cases, 479 in Guangzhou, 29 in Shenzhen and only 5 in Foshan

A big drop in numbers in Foshan.

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

No More COVID Tests on Arrival to Macao SAR

Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

Hong Kong Removes Quarantine Requirements for Overseas Arrivals

China’s Travel Code to be Obsolete from Midnight

China, Here Are Your 2023 Public Holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Chinese Netizens Claim Canned Peaches Can Cure COVID-19

Enjoy a Romantic Parisian Christmas Holiday with Allelique

Enjoy a Romantic Parisian Christmas Holiday with Allelique

Guangdong Demands ‘Sensible Purchasing’ as Supplies Run Low

Guangdong Demands ‘Sensible Purchasing’ as Supplies Run Low

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

A Selection of Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives