Enjoy a Romantic Parisian Christmas Holiday with Allelique

By That's Shanghai, December 15, 2022

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, and recently awarded Best Revelation Brand of the Year.

Allelique’s Paris Institute Center constantly strives to research and develop new products which can truly make your skin glow.

Allelique products and packages are ideal for those wishing to pamper themselves, and also make the perfect gift for friends, family members and loved ones.

You’ll enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber aroma to give you the feel of a fresh start.

This Christmas, Allelique brings fantastic gifts to your family and friends, inviting you to share a romantic Paris-style holiday with them.

Christmas Pampering Skincare Gift Box

Spend RMB298RMB and enjoy RMB512 worth of products

Gift box includes:

  • Allelique Shower Gel x1*

  • Allelique Body Lotion x1*

  • Alleique Skincare Product

  • Skincare Samples x8

  • Travel Kit x1

And enjoy one of these bottles, selected randomly:

  • Rose Water

  • Rejuvenating and Firming Eye Serum

  • Mositure Cleansing Balm

*Body-care package (shower gel + body lotion) can be replaced by the hair-care package (shampoo + conditioner) or hand-care package (hand lotion + hand soap)

Allelique Christmas Luxury Fragrance Gift Boxes

Amber Scent

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Gift box includes:

  • Allelique Body Lotion x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Retinol Cream x1

  • White Aromatherapy Suit Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Santiago Black Pulp Scent

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Gift box includes:

  • Allelique Hand Lotion x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Fullerene Luxury Serum x1

  • Purple Aromatherapy Suit Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

Teak Tobacco Scent

Spend RMB520 and enjoy RMB1,170 worth of products

Gift box includes:

  • Allelique Shower Gel x1

  • Rose Water x1

  • Hyaluronic Moisture Cream x1

  • Grey Aromatherapy Suit Skincare Samples x2

  • Allelique Velvet Cosmetic Bag

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

