Hong Kong Border No Longer Tests Departures to Mainland

Starting today, December 14, 2022, travelers from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland or Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will no longer need to undergo a COVID-19 test on the border.

Previously, departures from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland and Macao were subject to ‘test and waiting.’

This meant that on top of presenting a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, anyone wishing to enter Macao or the mainland would also be tested for COVID-19 at the Hong Kong side of the border and would have to wait for their result before being permitted to cross.

This rule was previously in place for airports and land and sea borders.

Under the new rules, people traveling from Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland or Macao will now only need to present a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.

The Secretary for Medical and Health Services of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr. Lo Chong-Mao made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Mr. Lo also stated that local nucleic acid testing would become more focused on high-risk areas and compulsory testing on residential buildings would be reduced.

The controversial practice of requiring infected people who are quarantined at home to wear electronic bracelets will be scrapped.

Mr. Lo also said that more Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) would be made available throughout the city to allow residents to test at home.

On December 13, Hong Kong scrapped the requirement for all overseas arrivals to undergo three days of health monitoring (‘0+3’) when they arrive in the SAR.

The city has implemented ‘0+0,’ meaning no COVID-19 restrictions are in place for overseas arrivals.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Removes Quarantine Requirements for Overseas Arrivals

[Cover image via Wikimedia]