Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive a Great Success!

Dr. Maskay receives Magnolia Gold Award

"Shanghai is like a melting pot. The city brings many people of different cultures and nationalities together in a very fine urban charm. Here, both Chinese and foreigners can build their dreams. "Shanghai is also home to its intentional residents who carry the purest desire and intention to build Shanghai into a better city. It’s where we share our breath and our future together. We are foreigners, but we are not outsiders."

These are some of Dr. Maskay’s speech on behalf of this year's recipients of the Magnolia Gold Award.

He felt utterly blessed to receive the Shanghai Magnolia Golden Award for the incredible contribution he provided to Shanghai through Bloodline.

But, again, as per his words, the real award winners, besides his family and close friends, are the blood donors who believed in Bloodline and let their love flow. And also, the Bloodline Core Team and all supporters, partners, volunteers that have dedicated their time and energy to this noble cause.

Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive

The most concrete success proof was the Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive held on November 19. It was an amazing success and the support was overwhelming! The event proved these facts: humanity lives on… and so does Bloodline’s love for Shanghai and its tribe!

Despite all the challenges with the epidemic, restriction measures and the weather, the BLOODLINERS made it happen.

Bloodline wants to express deep gratitude and wants to thank each of the blood donors, volunteers, partners, performers, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (SPAFFC), the Consul Generals of Shanghai, the Consular Spouses Shanghai (CSS), and, indeed Shanghai Blood Center; without each of them it would absolutely have not been possible! Thanks to the contribution of each one, many lives were saved.



The event showered participants with a contagious enthusiasm, and positive energy that penetrated souls. A riot of love, community, sharing, friendship; a magical alchemy of people of diverse ages and races, art, music, sport and food. It was an international Bloody Carnival full of joy and compassion!



This is what Bloodline has built and wants to have it keep growing, praising life and feeling the happiness of helping by donating blood.



The last Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive and the award received yesterday represent the start of a new milestone. The Bloodline Core Members want to scale Bloodline up by creating specific programs and awareness activities addressed to the local population and especially to the younger generation. Bloodline will not only need the support of the local government but again, and even more, from all of us.



Since its establishment in 2017, Bloodline has worked hard to change the concept of blood donations form a scary experience to one involving fun and solidarity with fellow heroes. Bloodline has made blood donation and almost trendy affair and it has the potential to grow even further.

Bloodline has done labored a lot but there is much more to work on: raise public awareness; rectify the widespread perception that donating blood could harm the donor's health and even give them a disease; retain young voluntary donors… So, anyone of you who can deliver effective help to Bloodline in this, please reach out. Let’s support them!



