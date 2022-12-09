  1. home
Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

By Lars James Hamer, December 9, 2022

There have been some huge changes in China relating to the country’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy over the last few weeks. We have absolutely loved seeing images of staff at metro stations tearing down QR codes, full restaurants and empty COVID-19 testing sites. 

Here are some of our favorite images collected from Chinese social media.

IMG_0004.jpeg

A poster that was circulated on Xiaohongshu, marking the date that COVID started in Wuhan and ended in Guangzhou.

IMG_0005.jpeg

A healthcare worker's hazmat suit says "the whole situation is finally over."

IMG_0003.jpeg

Barriers being taken down in an unknown city.

IMG_0006.jpeg

Four different metro stations remove QR codes. 

IMG_0008.jpeg

Before: Long queues for a COVID test.

IMG_0009.jpeg

After: said COVID testing site no longer exists. 

IMG_0011.jpeg

An abandoned COVID testing point. 

IMG_0012.jpeg

Another empty testing site.

IMG_0013.jpeg

A sign informing people this COVID testing site is no longer in operation. 

IMG_0014.jpg

More QR codes being removed.

IMG_0015.jpg

How it started, how it's going. 

IMG_0021.jpg

An ayi struggles to remove a QR code.

IMG_0022.jpg

We would personally volunteer to help remove these QR codes. 

IMG_0024.jpg

When can we stop wearing masks?

IMG_0025.jpg

This one was stuck on real tight.

IMG_0029.jpg

A testing site telling people not to get tested... the irony.

IMG_9974.jpg

People in restaurants, a beautiful site. 


Untitled.jpg

One of the sole remaining testing sites, it now only operates for two hours per day and isn't free. 


[Cover image via Xiaohongshu]

