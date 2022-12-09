Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

There have been some huge changes in China relating to the country’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy over the last few weeks. We have absolutely loved seeing images of staff at metro stations tearing down QR codes, full restaurants and empty COVID-19 testing sites.
Here are some of our favorite images collected from Chinese social media.
A poster that was circulated on Xiaohongshu, marking the date that COVID started in Wuhan and ended in Guangzhou.
A healthcare worker's hazmat suit says "the whole situation is finally over."
Barriers being taken down in an unknown city.
Four different metro stations remove QR codes.
Before: Long queues for a COVID test.
After: said COVID testing site no longer exists.
An abandoned COVID testing point.
Another empty testing site.
A sign informing people this COVID testing site is no longer in operation.
More QR codes being removed.
How it started, how it's going.
An ayi struggles to remove a QR code.
We would personally volunteer to help remove these QR codes.
When can we stop wearing masks?
This one was stuck on real tight.
A testing site telling people not to get tested... the irony.
People in restaurants, a beautiful site.
One of the sole remaining testing sites, it now only operates for two hours per day and isn't free.
[Cover image via Xiaohongshu]
