Pictures of Post-Zero-COVID China

There have been some huge changes in China relating to the country’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy over the last few weeks. We have absolutely loved seeing images of staff at metro stations tearing down QR codes, full restaurants and empty COVID-19 testing sites.

Here are some of our favorite images collected from Chinese social media.

A poster that was circulated on Xiaohongshu, marking the date that COVID started in Wuhan and ended in Guangzhou.

A healthcare worker's hazmat suit says "the whole situation is finally over."

Barriers being taken down in an unknown city.

Four different metro stations remove QR codes.

Before: Long queues for a COVID test.

After: said COVID testing site no longer exists.

An abandoned COVID testing point.

Another empty testing site.

A sign informing people this COVID testing site is no longer in operation.

More QR codes being removed.

How it started, how it's going.

An ayi struggles to remove a QR code.

We would personally volunteer to help remove these QR codes.

When can we stop wearing masks?

This one was stuck on real tight.

A testing site telling people not to get tested... the irony.

People in restaurants, a beautiful site.





One of the sole remaining testing sites, it now only operates for two hours per day and isn't free.





[Cover image via Xiaohongshu]

