Here's What All These New Rules Mean for Shanghai

Crikey Moses Shanghai, the COVID Red Code Sea has been well and truly parted in the last 24 hours.

We're jiving, of course, about this...



So the BIG QUESTION is – how will Shanghai implement said measures?

Here's a breakdown, in the simplest of terms for your convenience, of what our fine city has said – via their official WeChat channel – so far.

Or the main points.

Or what we have managed to keep up with.

(It's all happening so fast!)

Home Isolation

Close contacts (who meet the conditions for home isolation – no symptoms / mild symptoms) go from five-day centralized isolation plus 3-day home isolation (the ol' 5+3) to five-day home isolation.

Close contacts currently in centralized isolation (who meet the conditions for home isolation) are free to go. Jail break!

Those who do not meet the conditions for home isolation? In the fangcang funhouse they shall remain.

No More '5 Days No Fun' For Returnees

People traveling or returning to Shanghai will no longer be banned from good times galore for five days.

That red letter nonsense is over.

Done.

Finito.

They also no longer need to test on arrival, fill in that form on the mini app, or let the curtain twitcher community committee know of their return.

No More Code Checking for Bars & Restaurants

From midnight tonight, no more scanning venue codes or health code checking at entertainment and catering venues.

These are now the only places that still DO require you to show a green code:

Old people homes

Medical institutions

Child welfare institutions

Schools & kindergartens

PCR Sites & Free Testing Remain

PCR test sites are to stay... for now, while taking a test will also remain free... for now.

Great news for all us freaky deaky cheapskates who love it up the nose!

No More 7 Day Yellow Code

People who fail to receive a PCR test for a week will no longer see their health code turn yellow.

Never actually heard of it happening to anyone. Not sure if it was ever really a thing, or whether they just said it would turn yellow to get people to test. Didn't want to say anything before in case we gave someone a bum steer, but we maintain a healthy skepticism on that front.

Anyway – now we'll never know. Just another mystery lost to the depths of time...

Disneyland is Open!

Finally, in what is surely the ultimate litmus test for the health of the city, Shanghai Disneyland lowered its drawbridge once again today – The Happiest Place on Earth is once again welcoming visitors.

Hiiiiiiii ho!

