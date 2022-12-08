New Rules (Or Lack Thereof) For Entering Beijing

In accordance with the 10 optimizations to COVID-19 anti-epidemic policy announced yesterday, December 7, Beijing has relaxed measures for entering the city.

Here’s what has changed:

You no longer need to show your Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝).

You no longer need to show a negative nucleic acid test result.

You no longer need to undergo ‘three tests in three days’ after arriving in Beijing.

Moreover, to enter railway stations, as well as Capital International Airport and Daxing International Airport, you no longer need to scan the Beijing Health Kit QR code, and no longer need to show a negative nucleic acid test result.

[Cover image via Weibo/@21世纪经济报道]

