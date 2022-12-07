  1. home
Over 40 Things To Do in the GBA

By That's GBA, December 7, 2022

0 0

Guangzhou

Mon: Beer and Burger


100% USA rib-eye beef with secret sauce and homemade brioche bun (includes fries, tiger beer or a soft drink) for only RMB68

*This special is for dine-in only.

*Special offer not vaild during trade fair and holidays.

Mon-Fri: Happy Hour at Social&Co

WechatIMG3542.jpeg

Mon-Sun: Happy Hour at TR3

Enjoy buy one get one free on over 90 different gins!

Mon-Sun: Buy 1 Get 1 at Mellow Pub

Mon-Sun: Happy Hour at GOAT

RMB25 and RMB35 on selected beers.

Mon-Sun: Happy Hour at Ginstar

A different deal everyday! 

Starts at 4pm.

Mon-Sun: Drink Deals at Social&Co

WechatIMG2382.jpeg

If you buy any cocktail or draft beer, your second is only RMB5!

8pm-close.

Mon-Sun: Happy Hour at 13Factories

Buy one get one free on draft beer, cocktails and wine by the glass.

3-7pm.

Mon-Sun: Modigliani - The Common Soul

As part of the annual Master Art Exhibition program of the MOVI COSMOS® Center for the Arts of the Final Universe, the exhibition will bring 100 classic Modigliani limited edition lithograms and crossover works to South China for the first time. 

10am-5pm.

Tues: Ladies Night at Revolucion

Free selected tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight.

Tues-Sun: Metaverse

The exhibition promotes the situational narrative in a progressive curatorial way and presents the conscious experience from both internal and external levels. 

10am-8pm

Thurs: Mi Casa Es Su Casa

Buy on get one free on passion mojitos!

Fri: Mellow Pub: TEX MEX Friday

50% off all Tex Mex.

Sat-Sun: Soft Opening at Celia GZ Club

Chapter 1: Continue

Chapter 2: Evolution

Chapter 3: Blossom

Sun: Happy Birthday Caferny

SUNDAY SESSIONS

4-10pm

IRONMONG 

TRIBES

Happy Birthday Caferny!

Different Deals at Hooley's!

WechatIMG3543.jpeg

WechatIMG3548.jpeg

WechatIMG1388.jpeg

Different Deals at Morgan's

roast.jpg

131668050063_.pic.jpeg

141668050063_.pic.jpeg

151668050065_.pic_hd.jpeg

161668050066_.pic_hd.jpeg

breakfast.jpg

181668050074_.pic_hd.jpeg

lunch.jpg

lunch1.jpg

Shenzhen

Dec 18: Captivating Christmas

On Sunday, December 18, Captivate and Shenzhen Charity Foundation will be creating a fascinating Christmas with a Christmas buffet, Santa Claus and fun run in InterContinental Shenzhen to raise money for underpriviliged kids and families throughout China. 

Mon: Trivia Night at The Flames

A new weekly Trivia for Monday nights is happening tonight at The Flames in Sea World! Join us as we challenge those who think they know it all! 

Mon-Sun: FIFA World Cup @Parlor

All beers 12% off.

Mon-Sun: Without Money: Landing Meta

"Without Money: Landing Meta" is the first large-scale science and technology art exhibition in China to systematically analyze the application of blockchain technology in artistic creativity. It is not only systematic and rigorous in academic study, but also interesting in punching a clock and game interaction.

Tues: Tuesday Special at Vicha

RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona

RMB150 for Goose Island 3L

RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle

Tues: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic at Tieci Bistro

Performers get two free drinks.

Tues-Fri: Happy Lunch Hour at Indian Spice

HAPPY LUNCH HOUR

25% OFF

ONLY RMB58/68 FOR VEG/NON VEG MEAL

Tues-Fri: Shisha Happy Hour at Parlor

Shisha Happy Hour

Tuesday to Friday from 4-8pm.

All shisha 30% off

Wed: Thirsty Wednesday

Tequila RMB10 per shot.

Wed: Latin Night

Fri: Thirsty Friday

Bag yourself 20% off every tasty liquid libation at the bar until 9pm.

Fri: Fish & Chips Friday at George & Dragon

Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm; George & Dragon signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only 88 RMB. Includes one free soft drink or small draught lager!

Fri: Friday Night at VICHA

Friday Giveaway Party

This week's giveaways are:

  • 2 Guitars

  • 2 Surfskates 

  • 2 Booze bottles 

  • 5 Free Drinks cards

Tickets include:

  • Free welcome drinks

  • Free shots/hour

  • Fast cash games 

  • Group of 5 get a free Shisha

Sat: Live Improv Comedy Show

Come check out the Domesticated Humans improv comedy show this Saturday evening at 20:00! We will be introducing the newest member of our team! See you this Saturday!

Sat: Hello, Mr. Gershwin 12/10

His hurried life ended with blue notes. His music became synonymous with the Jazz Age

Saturday

9.30-11.30pm

Presale tickets: RMB100 (limited release for each platform until sold out)

At-the-door: RMB120(with seat location, pre-sale tickets will be sold out)

Customer Service Number: 15302618010

Sat-Sun: J.S. Bach Six Solo Cello Suites Performed by Chu Yi-Bing

Cellist Chu Yi-Bing was the first Chinese to win an award in the Geneva International Cello Competition. He served as the Principal Cello in the prestigious Sinfonieorchester Basel in Switzerland for fifteen years and was also the Guest Principal Cello in Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks. 

Chu has sophisticated articulation and fascinating warm timbre. 

This recital will lead the audience in Shenzhen to experience ‘The Himalayas of all cellists.”

Sun: Sunday Roast at George & Dragon

Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!

George & Dragon Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR our NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, carrots, green beans, salad, and your choice of sauces! Only RMB138!

Sun-Thurs: Happy Hour at Life on Mars

Shisha 50% off. Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails.

Zhuhai


Sun: The First Love Charity Activities With Adoption

Playing with dogs for charity?? Need I say more?

Foshan

Mon-Sun: Art Field Nanhai 2022

Through the establishment of the organizing committee and the establishment of the executive structure to ensure sustainable operation, the first main venue will be launched in the whole 176 square kilometers of Xiqiao Town, with a total of 8 art zones. The intensive activity period will be from November 18, 2022 to February 19, 2023, and the daily operation period will be from Spring 2023 to Summer 2024. The plan is to gradually expand to the whole area of Nanhai Region in 10 years and five terms. The first exhibition, with "Art in Firewood Mountain" as the main line and "the original Bay Area" as the curatorial theme, uses the local art creation method to tell the story of the South China Sea and present the value of the South China Sea.

Macao

Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul

To enrich the cultural experience of visitors in Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will perform two "Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's" concerts at the Ruins of St. Paul's every Saturday afternoon from November to December this year. The Macau Orchestra and the Macau Chinese Orchestra will perform live classical music in turn to provide a unique music experience for the public. In case of rain or thunderstorms, the performance will be postponed. Please pay attention to the venue arrangements.

