Restaurant Dining Back in Beijing! Plus Updated Testing Rules

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 6, 2022

As of today, December 6, Beijing venues have been given the green light to allow customers to dine-in. 

There are also updated rules with regard to showing COVID test results when entering certain places, including restaurants. Read below for everything you need to know. 

If You Plan On Dining Out…

You MUST show a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.

These Places Also Still Require a COVID Test 

A 48-hour COVID test is also required for entering internet cafes, bars, mah-jong halls, KTVs, spas, gyms, etc. 

Meanwhile, care homes for the elderly, kindergartens, primary schools, middle schools and elsewhere still require a 48-hour test upon entry. 

These Places Have Scrapped Testing Rules

As of today, December 6, you are no longer required to show a negative COVID test to enter residential communities; residents do not have to scan the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) upon entry. Moreover, shopping malls, supermarkets, office buildings, parks and elsewhere no longer require those entering to show test results. 

Both Capital International Airport and Daxing International Airport also no longer require those entering the terminal buildings to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test.  

This is in addition to testing requirements being scrapped for anyone taking public transport in Beijing. 

Remember that entering most places still requires your Beijing Health Kit to be normal, even when proof of a COVID test result is not required. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@宋珊]

