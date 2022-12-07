21 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Looking Ahead

Shanghai SantaCon

Nothing says Christmas like being surrounded by dozens of drunk Santas. And the only time you’ll get to see this happen is at SantaCon, a yearly Santa Claus themed pub crawl unlike any other.

The concept is simple: Grab a Santa (or Elf or Reindeer) costume, gather your friends and join a fun bunch of people for a Christmas-themed bar crawl on a sunny Saturday afternoon featuring six stops including a big free-flow after party!

It's all going down on Saturday, December 17 from 2pm, and just RMB258 includes five drinks during the afternoon pub crawl, and an hour of free flow at the SantaCon After Party at El Santo:

Tickets will be RMB298 on the day, so don't be a Grinch, get yours for RMB258 right now by scanning the QR code on the flyer below:

Sat Dec 17, from 2pm; RMB258.

Various locations.

Until Sunday

Designers’ Christmas Market

Three designers’ studios on Anfu lu (Attic228, CAPSULE by JULIETTE & MUMU and The Marketplace) are organizing a Christmas market along with 20 other brands. Apparels, bags, cosmetic, home and living, jewels, photos, toys. There will be a large choice of gifts ideas for every member of the family, plus 20 vouchers of RMB500 to be won.



During the weekend, crepes and mulled wine will be available in the pure Christmas tradition.

Tue-Sun Dec 6-11, 11am-6pm

228 Anfu lu, 安福路228弄.

Wednesday



Tributes @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Tribute series just keeps getting bigger! After sold-out series for Queen, Adele & Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 7, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB100 pre-sale, RMB120 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Master Showcase @ Hakkasan

That’s right, Hakkasan is still open and Wednesday we will have their finale Masters Showcase with Jiao Yi Whisky with a welcome drink from 7:30pm, tasting and masterclass 8-9pm, followed by an evening of specially created cocktails 9pm-late.

Wed Dec 7, 7.30pm-Late; Free, RSVP required.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

Thursday

Imagine Dragons vs C***p*** @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers C***p***.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:





Sat Dec 8, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB200 pre-sale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Matthew Hall Guest Bartender @ Revolving Door



At the secret cocktail speakeasy Revolving Door, located on Hefei Lu. Matthew Hall from Hakkasan Bund 18 will be showcasing a selection of Chilean Pisco cocktails from 8pm until late.

Wednesday Dec 8; RMB90 per cocktail.

Revolving Door, 588 Hefei Lu合肥路588号.

Thursday-Sunday

Christkindlmarkt @ The Central

Take place in a wonderful historic Bund venue with a 25 meter high glass ceiling, the Christkindlmarkt will see authentic German sausages by Zeitgeist, Chilean style churrascos by La Picá Chilena, tasty tacos by Tacolicious, burgers by Yugo Grill, French fries by Royal Patat and much much more!

To stay warm, enjoy hot mulled wine or fruit punch, warm apple cider, traditional eggnog, hot chocolate, beer and more.

Last but not least let’s not forget all the great craft vendors to get your Christmas presents from! You can choose from beautiful handmade candles, scents, cashmere scarves, eco-friendly products, Christmas ornaments and decoration, jewelry, carpets and much more…

Thu & Fri 4-10pm Sat & Sun 12-10pm

The Central, 137 Jiujiang Rd, by Fujian Zhong Lu 南京东路137号, 近福建中路.

Friday

Christmas Party @ That's Mandarin

Come and enjoy our Christmas dinner and meet new friends at the That's Mandarin Christmas Party!

Great food, mulled wine and homemade roast turkey provided. Bring your Secret Santa gift (value RMB50 or higher) and participate in a lucky draw. The dress code is red or green, so get festive!

Fri Dec 9, 7-9.30pm; RMB50-80.

That's Mandarin, 5/F, Building 1, 881 Wuding Road, Jing’an District 上海市静安区武定路881弄1座5层.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

World Cup Game by BottlesXO @ Grand Yard

Play online and win prizes with BottlesXO. Watch the Quarter Finals this Friday and Saturday at bar partners of BottlesXO. This week, they have selected two of them: Grand Yard and Birroteca di Postwave with special offers available while watching the World Cup!

Grand Yard, 608-1 Xikang Lu, by Xinhui Lu 西康路608-1号, 近新会路.

Birroteca di Postwave, A07C, 320 Wuyi Lu 武夷路 320弄, A07C室.

Saturday



Xmas Jazz @ Cotton's

After a smash success at Cotton’s Jazz Under the Stars last month, the Jive Lizards Trio are returning for their final show of 2022! They are preparing special Lizard versions of their favorite Christmas songs, and of course will perform their repertoire of swing, jump blues, and Lizard jazz.

The Jive Lizards are the confluence of three American musicians who landed on the shores of Shanghai and have banded together to hand you a platter of music that matters. Prepare to bask in the glorious sounds of the tenor sax, double bass, piano, and of course the Lizard’s trademark three-part vocal harmony!

Sat Dec 10, 4-8pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Broadway Cabaret @ The Pearl

A night of cabaret including songs from Hamilton, Les Miserable, Hairspray, Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, The Greatest Showman and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 10, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Alpine Social @ Highline

Highline is all decked out for Xmas vibes, and Alpine Social night sees Peddler's Gin & Tonics just RMB40 from 7-9pm.



Sat Dec 10, 7pm-Late; RSVP for free entrance or RMB100 on the door, includes one drink.

Highline, 6/F, 282 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Huangpi Nan Lu 淮海中路282号6楼, 近黄陂南路.

Small Pleasures @ C's

Get down in the underground this Saturday at C's Bar with Transmission's Small Pleasures all-vinyl dance party!

DJs BO, Katweasel, Manuel Misterioso, and Muley Graves mine the moments of musical 小確幸, limbering you up and loosening what's got you bolted down. Probing the grooved vein from soul to funk, disco to boogie, electro to trip-hop, and back again, Small Pleasures is an appreciation of life's spontaneous moments, the ones that evade an Insta-filter and a 微博 post - keeping your feet moving and your mind at ease.

As Murakami says: "As long as the music plays. You gotta dance. Don't even think why. Start to think, your feet stop. Your feet stop, we get stuck. We get stuck, you're stuck... Just don't let your feet stop."



You can't stop the possibilities!



Sat Dec 10, 9pm-Late; Free.

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu 上海市长宁区定西路685号,近延安西路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre @ Online







Every Saturday and Sunday, MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend!

Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat 10am & Sun 11am; RMB35.

Online.

JS Christmas Market @ ANKEN Air

It'll be two weeks before Christmas and shopping will be the name of the game at JS Christmas Market at Laowaijie this weekend.



With almost 100 artisan vendors on hand, you'll find that perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list, including yourself.



They'll have fashion and accessories, home decor, health and beauty aids, things for kids and pets, food to fill your pantry and food to fill yourself.

They'll have plenty of Christmas to lift your spirits as well. Take a break from shopping and join in the caroling at 12.30pm and 3pm.

And get your photo taken with Father Christmas to remember the 2022 season by.

Sat & Sun Dec 10 & 11, 11am-7pm.



Laowaijie, No.1, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄1号.

Sunday

Roast Turkey @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188. And for the Yuletide season they have added roast turkey - get your first Christmas dinner in this weekend!

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



We Love Christmas Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse

This week's themed trivia at The Camel is a We Love Christmas Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Dec 13, 7pm; Free Entry.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 7pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

