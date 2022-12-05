  1. home
  2. Articles

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

By Lars James Hamer, December 5, 2022

0 0

Today, Monday, December 5, 2022, Guangdong province reported 1,368 symptomatic cases and 4,816 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. 

The cases per city are as follows: 

  • Guangzhou 4,416

  • Foshan 275

  • Shenzhen 247

  • Dongguan 190

  • Zhongshan 138

  • Zhanjiang 129

  • Jieyang 105

  • Huizhou 94

  • Zhaoqing 74

  • Qingyuan 68

  • Shantou 66

  • Maoming 65

  • Shanwei 58

  • Shaoguan 55

  • Heyuan 42

  • Zhuhai 38

  • Jiangmen 35

  • Yangjiang 34

  • Meizhou 27

  • Yunfu 21

  • Chaozhou 5

Guangzhou Erects Hundreds of Vaccine Sites

Last week, China’s National Health Commission reiterated its desire to vaccinate the country’s elderly population and stated that local governments would be responsible for ensuring the over-60 population in their area is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ MORE: China Aims to Vaccinate 90% of Elderly Population

In response, the deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi said, “During this current outbreak, 656 people over the age of 80 have been infected and … 52.7% of citizens aged over 80 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It is highly necessary for the elderly to get vaccinated.”

Over the last few days, Guangzhou has set up 231 vaccination sites and more than 10,000 people have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Communities have also arranged a door-to-door vaccine service for the elderly.

On December 5, Guangzhou reported 4,416 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 753 of which were symptomatic and 3,663 of which were asymptomatic. 

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Shenzhen’s Municipal Health Commission has announced that communities, offices and places of work, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets and all public places will stop checking for negative COVID-19 tests issued within 24 or 48 hours.

Said places will now only require a green health code to enter. 

Internet cafes, bars, mahjong and pool halls, KTV bars, massage parlors, etc. still require a COVID-19 test issued within 48 hours. 

Shenzhen was one of the first cities to introduce normalized testing and require a negative test to enter places around the city. 

The city has also some of the strictest epidemic prevention and control measures in the country, having imposed several city-wide lockdowns since 2020. 

Today, the city reported 146 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 101 asymptomatic cases, a total of 247. 



Guangzhou Shenzhen Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

197 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Halts COVID Testing

197 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Halts COVID Testing

The saga continues...

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

Keep 'em coming!

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Will the typhoon wash away the COVID?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Bund18 Ceases Management of Iconic Shanghai Building

Winter in 1970s Dongbei and Other Icy Stories From North China

City Reports 6,000 Cases, Stops COVID Testing, Restaurants Open

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

China Aims to Vaccinate 90% of Elderly Population

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth Following Six-month Mission

Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth Following Six-month Mission

Experiencing Northwest Yunnan Through an Environmentalist Lens

Experiencing Northwest Yunnan Through an Environmentalist Lens

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives