Today, Monday, December 5, 2022, Guangdong province reported 1,368 symptomatic cases and 4,816 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The cases per city are as follows:

Guangzhou 4,416

Foshan 275

Shenzhen 247

Dongguan 190

Zhongshan 138

Zhanjiang 129

Jieyang 105

Huizhou 94

Zhaoqing 74

Qingyuan 68

Shantou 66

Maoming 65

Shanwei 58

Shaoguan 55

Heyuan 42

Zhuhai 38

Jiangmen 35

Yangjiang 34

Meizhou 27

Yunfu 21

Chaozhou 5

Guangzhou Erects Hundreds of Vaccine Sites

Last week, China’s National Health Commission reiterated its desire to vaccinate the country’s elderly population and stated that local governments would be responsible for ensuring the over-60 population in their area is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ MORE: China Aims to Vaccinate 90% of Elderly Population

In response, the deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi said, “During this current outbreak, 656 people over the age of 80 have been infected and … 52.7% of citizens aged over 80 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. It is highly necessary for the elderly to get vaccinated.”



Over the last few days, Guangzhou has set up 231 vaccination sites and more than 10,000 people have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Communities have also arranged a door-to-door vaccine service for the elderly.

On December 5, Guangzhou reported 4,416 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 753 of which were symptomatic and 3,663 of which were asymptomatic.

Shenzhen to Stop Checking COVID Test Results in These Places

Shenzhen’s Municipal Health Commission has announced that communities, offices and places of work, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets and all public places will stop checking for negative COVID-19 tests issued within 24 or 48 hours.

Said places will now only require a green health code to enter.

Internet cafes, bars, mahjong and pool halls, KTV bars, massage parlors, etc. still require a COVID-19 test issued within 48 hours.

Shenzhen was one of the first cities to introduce normalized testing and require a negative test to enter places around the city.

The city has also some of the strictest epidemic prevention and control measures in the country, having imposed several city-wide lockdowns since 2020.

Today, the city reported 146 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 101 asymptomatic cases, a total of 247.







