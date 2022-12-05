  1. home
Home Quarantine in Beijing for COVID Cases – What We Know So Far

By That's Beijing, December 5, 2022

A lot of news has emerged recently with regard to whether those who test positive for COVID-19 in Beijing can do home quarantine. Here’s what we know so far. 

For Some Groups of People…

News outlet, 南都 (nandureports that some Beijing residential communities now allow certain groups of individuals to do home quarantine, should they test positive for COVID-19. 

This includes the elderly and pregnant women, among others.

What About The Rest of Us? 

成都商报 (Chengdu Shangbaoreports that Times Courtyard (时代庄园) – a residential community located in Chaoyang district – recently reported a positive case of COVID-19. However, the building in which the case was reported has not been declared a high-risk area. Meanwhile, the individual infected with COVID-19 has been allowed to quarantine at home. 

Furthermore, That’s spoke to Sophie Wang who works in Haidian district. She told us that a colleague of hers tested positive for COVID-19, and has also been allowed to undergo home quarantine. Her colleague's symptoms have so far included a fever. 

At the moment, it seems that home quarantine for positive cases is becoming ever more common in Beijing. However, we can’t yet say for sure if this will become standard across the city. 

As always, we’ll do our best to keep you up to date with the latest information. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@中美聚焦]

Beijing Covid-19 quarantine

