565 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 524 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, December 5.

That is a total of 565 new cases, 79 more than yesterday's 486 – an increase of 16%.



Of the 486 new cases reported, 472 tested positive in central quarantine, while 11 tested positive during regular screening, 4 local and 7 asymptomatic.

New Shanghai community cases by district...

The 4 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Fengxian

2 in Pudong



The 7 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Jiading

1 in Baoshan

1 in Changning

1 in Huangpu

1 in Jing'an

1 in Xuhui

Where had they been?

We would tell you, but we can't – the government has stopped publishing that information.

Another interesting development.

As was state media's description of what would previously have been worrying, 'Is a lockdown coming?' case numbers – 'Small number of cases detected as test report notifications eased' ran the headline in the Shanghai Daily.

Talk about a shift in tone.

No more test report checking for public transport or outdoor venues...

You are no longer required to show a PCR test report to take the Metro, buses, ferries and public transportation in Shanghai, nor to enter local parks and other outdoor public venues, city authorities have announced.

A 48-hour negative PCR test report will, however, still be required to enter restaurants, bars, malls, shops, supermarkets, wet markets, beauty parlors, hair salons, massage parlors and other commercial venues.

Citizens are still required to scan venue codes, and should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal sanitation, as well get their COVID vaccines as soon as possible, authorities added.



Home quarantine in Beijing?

News outlet, 南都 (nandu) reports that some Beijing residential communities now allow certain groups of individuals, including the elderly and pregnant women, to do home quarantine should they test positive for COVID-19.

成都商报 (Chengdu Shangbao) reports that Times Courtyard (时代庄园) – a residential community located in Beijing's Chaoyang district – recently reported a positive case of COVID-19.

However, the building in which the case was reported has not been declared a high-risk area, and the individual infected with COVID-19 has been allowed to quarantine at home.



Furthermore, That’s spoke to Sophie Wang who works in Haidian district. She told us that a colleague of hers tested positive for COVID-19, and has also been allowed to undergo home quarantine. Her colleague's symptoms have so far included a fever.

At the moment, it seems that home quarantine for positive cases is becoming ever more common in the capital. However, we can’t yet say for sure that this will become standard across the city (or country).

As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest information.

Guangzhou sets up hundreds of vaccine sites...

Last week, China’s National Health Commission reiterated its desire to vaccinate the country’s elderly population, and stated that local governments would be responsible for ensuring the over-60 population in their area is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ MORE: China Aims to Vaccinate 90% of Elderly Population

In response, Guangzhou has set up 231 vaccination sites, and more than 10,000 people have already received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Communities have also arranged a door-to-door vaccine service for the elderly.

Shenzhen stop checking COVID test results in...

Shenzhen has stopped checking for negative COVID-19 tests in communities, offices, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets and all public places. Said places will now only require a green health code to enter.

Shenzhen was one of the first cities to introduce normalized testing and require a negative test to enter places around the city.



The city also has some of the strictest epidemic prevention and control measures in the country, having imposed several city-wide lockdowns since 2020.

Even Shenzhen is chilling out. Sheesh...

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the pathogenicity decreased Omicron strain:

6,502 Guangdong

4,822 Chongqing

3,752 Beijing

1,284 Heilongjiang

1,419 Shanxi

1,061 Sichuan

1,045 Shaanxi

Total China cases fall 5.9%...

The total cases reported in China yesterday was 29,724, down 1,877 from the previous day's 31,601.



That's a decrease of 5.9%, and the fifth day in a row the numbers have fallen.

