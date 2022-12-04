  1. home
Riding Beijing Public Transport Just Got Easier

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 4, 2022

More changes are coming to Beijing’s COVID rules. 

As of today, Monday, December 4, you will no longer need to provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours when getting on the Beijing Subway, or indeed, on any form of Beijing public transport. 

However, you will still need to have a normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). 

The change was announced on Friday, December 2 as part of Beijing’s optimized COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures. 

