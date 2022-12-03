291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 27 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 264 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, December 3.

Of the 291 new cases reported, 282 tested positive in central quarantine, while 9 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 56 more cases than yesterday's 235 – an increase of 24%.

And another nine community cases...

New Shanghai community cases by district...

The 5 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Hongkou

1 in Minhang



1 in Qingpu



1 in Songjiang

1 in Xuhui



The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Jiading

1 in Pudong

1 in Songjiang



1 in Xuhui



Chinese Grand Prix cancelled...

There was much excitement amongst petrolheads (and just about everyone else in China longing to return to normality) when the FIA Formula One World Championship 2023 Calendar was released earlier this year... and included the Chinese Grand Prix.

It was the first time the Chinese Grand Prix had been included since it became one of the first sporting events in the world to be cancelled (well, initially 'postponed' – little did we know what was to come) at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic back in February 2020.

The race had been returned to its regular early-season slot, and was scheduled to take place at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Well, it wasn't to be.

An F1 statement reads:



"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation. "Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

It is reported that the decision to cancel was made after F1 learned staff would not have been given exemptions from quarantine requirements in the event of catching coronavirus.

As we know all too well, anyone infected with COVID-19 in Shanghai must be centrally isolated for five days, followed by three days home isolation (no doubt meaning eight days central isolation for F1 staff).

Guangzhou relaxes another rule...

Further easing of restrictions in Guangzhou, with hospitals now no longer requiring people to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 72 hours. That just leaves train stations and airports to go.

The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission has encouraged households to prepare Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) as a way of self-testing, as they call a halt to mass PCR testing.

Guangzhou reported 4,922 new cases this morning, a decrease of 917 from yesterday’s 5,839.



Not testing people – turns out that is was the key to controlling numbers all along!

Beijing Metro scraps COVID test requirements...

Yesterday we reported that Tianjin and Chengdu metros no longer require passengers to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 72 hours.

Well, the capital has now followed suit, announcing that Beijing Metro and Bus no longer require a negative Covid test results from this Monday, December 5

More cities follow suit...

As well as Guangzhou, Beijing, Tianjin and Chengdu, restrictions are being eased in cities across the country, from Kunming in Yunnan Province to Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province to Shenzhen in Guangdong Province to southwest China's Chongqing.

All of which poses the question – when will it be Shanghai's turn?

