Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

By Alistair Baker-Brian, December 2, 2022

Tianjin has just made getting around the city that little bit easier. 

As of today, Friday, December 2, passengers are no longer required to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 72 hours. Passengers still need to scan the Tianjin health code and undergo a temperature check when entering a metro station, reports Tianjin People’s Broadcasting Station. 

It seems Tianjin is not alone. Passengers riding the metro in Chengdu also no longer have to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test, reports The Paper. However, they do still have to abide by the aforementioned rules. 

Beijingers may be wondering when the capital will follow in the footsteps of its eastern neighbor.

As of press time, many places – including the Beijing Subway – still require proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. 

On a more positive note, many malls in the Chinese capital are starting to reopen – the latest of which is Beijing Yansha Outlets located next to the Beijing University of Technology campus in Chaoyang district (NOT to be confused with Yansha in Liangmaqiao). 

Visitors are required to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. Dining is currently not permitted.

[Cover image via Weibo/@吉华]

