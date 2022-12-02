  1. home
  2. Articles

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

By Lars James Hamer, December 2, 2022

0 0

There have been a lot of new rules around testing for COVID-19 and whether or not close contacts will be able to isolate at home. So, we thought we’d list out all the official policies in one handy article for you!

We have also listed the number of new infections that were reported today in all cities in Guangdong province. Keep reading for that!

Which Places Require a Negative Nucleic Acid Test?

Guangzhou

  • Public places, restaurants, shopping malls, public transport, etc. throughout the city do not require a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. 

  • In Panyu district, a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours is required for bars, internet cafes, clubs, massage parlors, etc. (other districts in Guangzhou do not have this requirement). 

  • Hospitals require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.

Zhuhai 

  • A negative nucleic acid test is not required when taking public transport. 

Shenzhen

  • The local government has dispelled rumors that they will be canceling requirements for residents to produce a negative nucleic acid test to enter buildings around the city. 

Home Isolation for Close Contacts

On November 30, authorities in Guangzhou and Shenzhen announced that close contacts will still have to isolate in designated facilities, however, those that meet the following requirements can isolate at home:

  • People with serious underlying health conditions

  • Elderly people

  • Pregnant women or women who are still breastfeeding

Home isolation will also be considered if a person lives alone or they can separate themselves from other people in their home (separate kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, etc.).

Exempt From Mass Nucleic Acid Testing (Unless in High- or Low-risk areas)

  • Elderly individuals who spend most of their time inside

  • Students who are attending online classes every day

  • People working from home

  • Anyone who doesn’t need to go outside or interact with other people

Is Guangzhou Going to Start Using Rapid Antigen Tests?

On December 1, 2022, at Guangzhou’s daily COVID-19 press conference, Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi encouraged households to prepare Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) as a way of self-testing. 

Zhang’s comments came after public concern that some places (hospitals, train stations, airports, etc.) still require a negative nucleic acid test despite the city having closed almost all testing sites.

Guangdong Province COVID-19 Numbers

  • Guangdong Province 6,968

  • Guangzhou 5,839

  • Foshan 317

  • Shenzhen 175

  • Zhongshan 97

  • Dongguan 90

  • Jieyang 66

  • Zhanjiang 56

  • Huizhou 49

  • Qingyuan 45

  • Zhoaoqing 34

  • Heyuan 33

  • Shantou 30

  • Maoming 29

  • Zhuhai 22

  • Jiangmen 19

  • Chaozhou 17

  • Meizhou 15

  • Shaoguan 11

  • Shanwei 9

  • Yunfu 8

  • Yangjiang 7


For all the latest GBA (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

202211/wechat-thatsGBApng.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangzhou Shenzhen

more news

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

The saga continues...

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

The updated policy was announced today.

Malls Reopening, Home Quarantine and Other Beijing COVID News

Malls Reopening, Home Quarantine and Other Beijing COVID News

Some good (-ish) COVID news from the capital.

197 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Halts COVID Testing

The saga continues...

Beijing’s Latest COVID Numbers

Beijing continues to battle locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Beijing’s Latest Local COVID Numbers

The Chinese capital continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

4 Takeaways From China’s Latest COVID Press Conference

The State Council held a press conference at 3pm today, Tuesday, November 29.

178 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closed (Again)

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Bund18 Ceases Management of Iconic Shanghai Building

A Carefree Way to Buy Foreign Currency

City Reports 6,000 Cases, Stops COVID Testing, Restaurants Open

Hunan Scraps Blue Code After 1 Day, But…

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives