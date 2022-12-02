Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

There have been a lot of new rules around testing for COVID-19 and whether or not close contacts will be able to isolate at home. So, we thought we’d list out all the official policies in one handy article for you!
We have also listed the number of new infections that were reported today in all cities in Guangdong province. Keep reading for that!
Which Places Require a Negative Nucleic Acid Test?
Guangzhou
Public places, restaurants, shopping malls, public transport, etc. throughout the city do not require a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.
In Panyu district, a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours is required for bars, internet cafes, clubs, massage parlors, etc. (other districts in Guangzhou do not have this requirement).
Hospitals require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.
Zhuhai
A negative nucleic acid test is not required when taking public transport.
Shenzhen
The local government has dispelled rumors that they will be canceling requirements for residents to produce a negative nucleic acid test to enter buildings around the city.
Home Isolation for Close Contacts
On November 30, authorities in Guangzhou and Shenzhen announced that close contacts will still have to isolate in designated facilities, however, those that meet the following requirements can isolate at home:
People with serious underlying health conditions
Elderly people
Pregnant women or women who are still breastfeeding
Home isolation will also be considered if a person lives alone or they can separate themselves from other people in their home (separate kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, etc.).
Exempt From Mass Nucleic Acid Testing (Unless in High- or Low-risk areas)
Elderly individuals who spend most of their time inside
Students who are attending online classes every day
People working from home
Anyone who doesn’t need to go outside or interact with other people
Is Guangzhou Going to Start Using Rapid Antigen Tests?
On December 1, 2022, at Guangzhou’s daily COVID-19 press conference, Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi encouraged households to prepare Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) as a way of self-testing.
Zhang’s comments came after public concern that some places (hospitals, train stations, airports, etc.) still require a negative nucleic acid test despite the city having closed almost all testing sites.
Guangdong Province COVID-19 Numbers
Guangdong Province 6,968
Guangzhou 5,839
Foshan 317
Shenzhen 175
Zhongshan 97
Dongguan 90
Jieyang 66
Zhanjiang 56
Huizhou 49
Qingyuan 45
Zhoaoqing 34
Heyuan 33
Shantou 30
Maoming 29
Zhuhai 22
Jiangmen 19
Chaozhou 17
Meizhou 15
Shaoguan 11
Shanwei 9
Yunfu 8
Yangjiang 7
