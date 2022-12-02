Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

There have been a lot of new rules around testing for COVID-19 and whether or not close contacts will be able to isolate at home. So, we thought we’d list out all the official policies in one handy article for you!

Which Places Require a Negative Nucleic Acid Test?

Guangzhou

Public places, restaurants, shopping malls, public transport, etc. throughout the city do not require a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

In Panyu district, a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours is required for bars, internet cafes, clubs, massage parlors, etc. (other districts in Guangzhou do not have this requirement).

Hospitals require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.

Zhuhai

A negative nucleic acid test is not required when taking public transport.

Shenzhen

The local government has dispelled rumors that they will be canceling requirements for residents to produce a negative nucleic acid test to enter buildings around the city.

Home Isolation for Close Contacts

On November 30, authorities in Guangzhou and Shenzhen announced that close contacts will still have to isolate in designated facilities, however, those that meet the following requirements can isolate at home:

People with serious underlying health conditions

Elderly people

Pregnant women or women who are still breastfeeding

Home isolation will also be considered if a person lives alone or they can separate themselves from other people in their home (separate kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, etc.).

Exempt From Mass Nucleic Acid Testing (Unless in High- or Low-risk areas)

Elderly individuals who spend most of their time inside

Students who are attending online classes every day

People working from home

Anyone who doesn’t need to go outside or interact with other people

Is Guangzhou Going to Start Using Rapid Antigen Tests?

On December 1, 2022, at Guangzhou’s daily COVID-19 press conference, Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, Zhang Yi encouraged households to prepare Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) as a way of self-testing.

Zhang’s comments came after public concern that some places (hospitals, train stations, airports, etc.) still require a negative nucleic acid test despite the city having closed almost all testing sites.

Guangdong Province COVID-19 Numbers

Guangdong Province 6,968

Guangzhou 5,839

Foshan 317

Shenzhen 175

Zhongshan 97

Dongguan 90

Jieyang 66

Zhanjiang 56

Huizhou 49

Qingyuan 45

Zhoaoqing 34

Heyuan 33

Shantou 30

Maoming 29

Zhuhai 22

Jiangmen 19

Chaozhou 17

Meizhou 15

Shaoguan 11

Shanwei 9

Yunfu 8

Yangjiang 7





