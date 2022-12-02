Year in Review: That's Magazine December 2022 Issue

Well, 2022 is drawing to a close, the winter months are setting in and Christmas is just around the corner.

With that in mind, our December issue kicks off with a journey to the coldest corners of China. Alistair Baker-Brian, a seasoned veteran of the country’s chilliest cities explores the different ways Chinese people have adapted to harsh winters over the years.

This month’s cover story follows the theme our end-of-year magazine has for years now, with a look back at some of the biggest China-related news stories over the last 12 months.

It’s been a turbulent year, with the US-China relations becoming tetchier and tetchier but also potentially heading down a road to recovery, as the Presidents of China and the USA met for the first time since the latter took office.

Finally, Ned Kelly provides us with two interviews with two talented individuals making waves in Shanghai.

The first interview, which can be found in Business & Tech, is with the owner of Shanghai’s hottest new ‘diva chic’ cocktail bar, Post No Bills. Ana Souza from Brazil has managed several of the world’s most famous bars and now has her sights set firmly on the establishment in Shanghai.

The second interview is with aspiring filmmaker Tiana Advani, who despite only being in 11th grade at school, has made a fascinating animated short titled My Nanu’s Death Day.

That’s will be back in 2023, bringing you more great features, interviews and the most important news stories, but until then, merry Christmas and a happy New Year from us.

