  1. home
  2. Articles

Year in Review: That's Magazine December 2022 Issue

By That's, December 2, 2022

0 0

Well, 2022 is drawing to a close, the winter months are setting in and Christmas is just around the corner. 

With that in mind, our December issue kicks off with a journey to the coldest corners of China. Alistair Baker-Brian, a seasoned veteran of the country’s chilliest cities explores the different ways Chinese people have adapted to harsh winters over the years. 

This month’s cover story follows the theme our end-of-year magazine has for years now, with a look back at some of the biggest China-related news stories over the last 12 months. 

It’s been a turbulent year, with the US-China relations becoming tetchier and tetchier but also potentially heading down a road to recovery, as the Presidents of China and the USA met for the first time since the latter took office. 

Finally, Ned Kelly provides us with two interviews with two talented individuals making waves in Shanghai. 

The first interview, which can be found in Business & Tech, is with the owner of Shanghai’s hottest new ‘diva chic’ cocktail bar, Post No Bills. Ana Souza from Brazil has managed several of the world’s most famous bars and now has her sights set firmly on the establishment in Shanghai. 

The second interview is with aspiring filmmaker Tiana Advani, who despite only being in 11th grade at school, has made a fascinating animated short titled My Nanu’s Death Day. 

That’s will be back in 2023, bringing you more great features, interviews and the most important news stories, but until then, merry Christmas and a happy New Year from us. 

Scan the QR code to download your free copy!

magazine-2-.png

Best Regards,

Untitled-2.jpg


magazine

more news

It's the Return of the Mac: That's Magazine October 2022 Issue

It's the Return of the Mac: That's Magazine October 2022 Issue

For this October issue of That's Magazine, we traveled to Macau.

25 Years of That's: That's Magazine September 2022 Issue

25 Years of That's: That's Magazine September 2022 Issue

Another month, another great issue!

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

Wild Abandon: That's Magazine August 2022 Issue

The August issue of That's Magazine is out now!

That's Magazine – July 2022 Issue Out Now!

The July issue of That's Magazine is out now!

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

In this month's issue, we explore wild camping in China, the problems surrounding Chinese football and the Naxi Orchestra.

That's Magazine – May 2022 Issue Out Now!

China's crazy metro system, the perfume industry and Shanghai's pet heroes!

OUT NOW: That's Magazine April Issue

The April issue of That's Magazine is out now in both print and digital formats. Read on to get your free copy!

King Bull: That's Magazine March 2022 Issue

Scan the QR code to download your free copy of That's Magazine's March 2022 issue.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Bund18 Ceases Management of Iconic Shanghai Building

A Carefree Way to Buy Foreign Currency

City Reports 6,000 Cases, Stops COVID Testing, Restaurants Open

Hunan Scraps Blue Code After 1 Day, But…

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives