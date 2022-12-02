  1. home
4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

By Sponsored, December 2, 2022

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

_20221202095557.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Guangxi Detian & Waterfall Weizhou Island Tour

_20221202095542.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

In addition to the Guilin landscape and Yangshuo countryside scenery, Guangxi is filled with many off-the-beaten-path locations to discover: Asia’s largest transnational waterfall at the Sino-Vietnamese border; a grand underground cave system; otherworldly villages; and the country’s largest volcanic island.

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities.

Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests.

The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

And enjoy the lava landscape of dormant volcanic Weizhou Island, walking on unspoiled beaches and sampling fresh seafood.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Harbin Tour, Yabuli Ski Resort & China Snow Town

_20221202095553.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? And enjoy an amazing ski holiday on the slopes? And visit a magical Snow Town? Well this holiday combines all three!

Start in Harbin, where you can take in one of the four largest ice festivals in the world, a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice and snow sculptures. This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.

Then you're off to Yabuli Ski Resort for an exciting skiing experience, where you can also immerse yourself in the amazing snow scenery in the fairy-tale China Snow Town.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day West Sichuan: Yala, Danba & Little Seda

_20221202095550.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Western Sichuan is one of the most beautiful autumn destinations in China, with its majestic snow mountains, tranquil villages, Tibetan culture and alpine lakes.

This six-day West Sichuan Autumn Sightseeing Tour will immerse you in this magical region, including a highland ranch camp, close-up views of Minya Konka and Yala mountains, the last secret lake in a primaeval forest, and Buddhist scriptures and prayer turrets in Tibetan villages.

Experience a spiritual cleansing at 'Little Seda.'

For More Information Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

