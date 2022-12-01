Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

Located on Fujian Bei Lu in the heart of Jing'an, MixC World is a one-stop high-end living platform comprising residences, business, culture, park facilities and commerce. Situated in the Suhe Bay area, connected to the Bund, and overlooking Lujiazui across the Huangpu River, this project is linked to three metro lines and is in close proximity to Tiantong Road station, Qufu Road station and East Nanjing Road station. Also adjacent to the Bulgari Hotel Shanghai and close to the 200-metre Landmark Office Tower Suhe Centre, MixC World is constructed within a 330,000 square meter zone for real estate development.



"Slow Motion" Artwork of Urban Public Art Season

MixC World is also situated close to the 42,000-square-metre Central Eco Park and the preserved historical architectural cluster of Shenyuli – one of the city’s best-preserved shikumen neighborhoods – plus it’s nearby to the only Thean Hou Temple in downtown Shanghai.



"HELLO WAVE_ Mimetic Field OFFLINE" of Urban Public Art Season



With commercial complexes covering nearly 60,000 square meters, the project is made up of east and west zones. Its open commercial space is combined with the Central Eco Park, attracting a multitude of businesses in the industry from fashion to 24-hour premium food and beverage, and the space allows for outdoor lifestyle activities and pet friendly experiences. MixC World seamlessly and comprehensively blends nature, commerce and history in a truly modern setting. Emphasizing the concept of “Life is Boundless,” the project is designed straddle life and play, constructing a new space for arts, culture and fashion.

In addition, the architectural design works involving urban texture and space both inspire and attract art "residents.”MixC World also joined hands with the creative brand AllRightsReserved to invite internationally renowned German artist Inges Idee to create two large-scale public art installations, "Step Up!" and "Elephant Parent-Child Orchestra."



"A Long Time Ago" from Urban Public Art Season



From the perspective of overall brand and business format distribution, Shanghai Suhewan MixC has nearly 140 brands, 70% of which are first concept stores and flagship stores in various regions.



"Memory Curve" of Urban Public Art Season

The cutting-edge designer brand Unawares has settled in with a new concept store, offering a multi-collision aesthetic blend in the recycled fashion cycle, and the original independent designer brand BIBILEE STUDIO opened its first store in Shanghai, displaying a world where reality and virtual reality co-exist.

Other stores INXX CONCEPT STAGE’s first store in Shanghai, THISNORTHAT’s first store in Shanghai, RuirUirul’s first store in Shanghai, 24ans’ first store in Shanghai, a first store in the Hashtag area, a first store in the PRO101 area, a first store in the BLUEBOX shopping center, a BOOCUP bookstore and entertainment joint concept store, and many more.

All stores resonate with the fashion pulse of Shanghai, integrating into the fashion-forward culture of Suhe Bay by pushing the boundaries of what already exists.

In autumn, the "urban public camping season" began. In the green space of the city center, along the flowing Huangpu River, one can live in a poetic way. You don't need to go to the mountains and rivers. Instead, set up tents of all sizes and drink with friends, talk freely and embrace the urban wilderness of the area.

See a listing for MixC World.

[All images courtesy of MixC World]

