FujiFilm INSTAX Square Link Launches: Printing Surprises that Can't Be Framed

On November 25, 2022, INSTAX held a new product launch conference – themed SQUARE² – at Fosun Art Center in Shanghai, and launched a new Square Link photo printer, adding an artistic sense to the picture via square formatting. The three square-themed photo albums launched at the same time encourage consumers to use INSTAX products to record memorable moments, hold onto happy memories in the form of paper photos, and give life a more sense of ritual.

Fuji INSTAX has been deeply involved in the Chinese market for many years. At the press conference, Mr. Kenichi Tanaka, President of Fujifilm (China) Investment Co., Ltd., unveiled the mystery of the new INSTAX Square Link. In his speech, he said that the INSTAX Square Link, a brand-new square format printer with both artistic and stylish sense, was launched, and it is believed that it will become another popular product popular among young people following the release of the square camera INSTAX SQ1. In the future, Fujifilm (China) will continue to spread video culture and add color to users' lives.

The foremost function of the newly-released Square Link demonstrates that the ‘thinking behind the shot’ be not limited to the photo frame itself, endowing square photos with more creative expression. At the press conference, Mr. Masada Zhou, Director of Imaging Products Division of Fujifilm (China) Investment Co., Ltd., introduced this new product in detail. Square Link launched two new functions, namely the "INSTAX Exclusive Connection" function that combines photos and chats, and the "AR Printing" function that can add interesting AR effects to the screen.

Using INSTAX's exclusive connection function, users can add text messages to photos in the exclusive app, and the party who receives the message can also reply by adding information to the photo. These information interactions will be received instantly through the Square Link app, and finally a photo paper with the conversation will be printed. The brand-new printing solution of INSTAX has created a novel communication method for family and friends who are separated by distance, and it provides them with a creative way to establish emotional connection.

The AR printing function brings more interesting experiences to users. With the support of specific mobile devices, users can create AR effects and print out INSTAX photos with QR codes on the exclusive app. Friends and family who receive the photos can experience the colorful AR effects just by scanning the QR code.*

At the same time, Square Link also continues the popular basic functions of the Link series printers. Through the simple printing function, one can easily print the preferred screen of the mobile phone image or video. There are also template printing, collage printing, and stamp editing and printing functions, providing more imaginative options for printing. Regarding the print quality, users can choose the INSTAX vivid mode, with higher color reproduction, or the INSTAX traditional mode full of retro film texture.

The new Square Link printer was officially launched on the day of the press conference in two distinct colors - mountain alum white and snail green – for a price of RMB1299. When purchasing the printer, 20 square white-edged photo papers are included in the price.

To allow users to better experience the artistic charm of the square format, INSTAX also launched three China-limited themed peripheral albums. Among them is a set of two square photo albums "Landscape Poetry - Times Inscription,” which contain the masterpieces of square composition taken by photographers especially invited by INSTAX. Users can store their own works in the album while also admiring the masterpieces.

The album "Surprises & Smiles That Can't Be Framed" embodies the brand's positive outlook - it is hoped that users can find smiles and surprises in their daily lives, even under the pressure and difficulties around them. Furthermore, a square woven storage bag is also available for purchase, making it more convenient to carry the square albums.

During the product release press conference, four life scenes – an indoor homescape, an outdoor camping scene, a coffee shop, and an evening party – were staged, allowing guests to experience the charm of INSTAX square series products immersively. In the well-designed scenes, the Next Crew street dance team cleverly combined their energetic hip-hop performance with INSTAX square products.

Fang Mingrui, a professional space designer and the founder of Yoozo Younest Space Design, was invited to partake in the press release conference to professionally interpret the application of square art in design scenarios. Fang provided on-site guidance on how to use INSTAX products and square elements to decorate one’s home, enhance the warmth of the home environment, and reflect one’s personal taste.

Over the years, Fujifilm has always taken the promotion of image culture to contribute to society as its brand corporate mission. Fujifilm INSTAX will continue to enrich the cultural life of users by making full use of product characteristics and continuously launching new products with high added value.

Just like the brand slogan, “surprise is waiting for you" aims to convey, Fujifilm hopes that through this printer and photo album, they can integrate the multi-faceted features of fun, personalization, and creativity, while continuing to bring physical photo printers to more users in a fun way.

*Some Android/Hongmeng mobile phones may not be able to display this function.

[All photos courtesy of Fujifilm]