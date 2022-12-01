  1. home
  2. Articles

The Peninsula Partners with POP MART to Launch a Limited LABUBU Afternoon Tea

By That's Shanghai, December 1, 2022

0 0

The Peninsula Shanghai is partnering with leading art toy company POP MART to launch The Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART LABUBU Festive Afternoon Tea. Celebrating the launch of the “LABUBU Let’s Christmas” range of art toys, the themed afternoon tea will enhance the festive mood of The Lobby this Christmas.

WechatIMG6fd7271a93ddfdadc895dd52b9408265.jpeg

Following the success of The Lobby’s themed afternoon tea experiences, the upcoming Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART partnership is an exciting new concept to attract new patrons and younger generations to The Peninsula Shanghai. 

WechatIMG2eadebbc2e94d1db8bc5bd2ab16a0122.jpeg

The Lobby is set to be a seasonal playground for POP MART fans and LABUBU enthusiasts. Two 1.7-meters LABABU sculptures and a whimsical miniature Christmas village donned with LABUBU characters along with The Peninsula Shanghai’s traditions will occupy the entrance of The Lobby to greet guests of all ages. 

WechatIMG88f826172eef31e701a0b296aaa0bb5a.jpeg

WechatIMG675160f83b7484b60acd0a324c076819.jpeg

The Afternoon Tea menu will feature a delectable range of exclusive delights such as Magic Hat Chocolate and Pistachio, Music Star Cinnamon Cookie, and Bûche de Noël. In addition, all afternoon tea sets will include LABUBU festive characters, available only for a limited time. 

WechatIMG33d31a3ff85c34178f181ab4d4c19dc2.jpeg

WechatIMG2996373218a65d27b7dcc9f2776f34da.jpeg

The Peninsula Shanghai has always endeavored to support and promote new and exciting collaborations with cultural or artistic curators at home and abroad. Partnering with POP MART, whose mission is ‘to light up passion and bring joy,’ is one such initiative of The Peninsula Shanghai to bring joy to all guests during the festive season.

WechatIMGbf02c5a91a528058a3f5549c31c3e90a.jpeg

The Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART Limited LABUBU Afternoon Tea will be available from November 25 to December 26 at The Lobby from 2 to 6pm daily. The menu will be priced at RMB688* for one guest or RMB1,288* for two guests.

*All prices are subject to a 16.6% surcharge

See a listing for The Peninsula Shanghai.

About The Peninsula Shanghai

Located on the historic riverside Bund, The Peninsula Shanghai pays homage to Shanghai in the 1920s and 1930s. The Peninsula Shanghai features 235 comfortable guest rooms and suites commanding city and garden views, three restaurants – Yi Long Court for fine Cantonese dining, Sir Elly’s serving modern European cuisine, and The Lobby offering The Peninsula’s famed Afternoon Tea – plus the maritime-themed Compass Bar and nightly dancing at the timeless Salon de Ning. In addition to the hotel, the complex is comprised of The Peninsula Residences and a shopping arcade featuring luxury brands. The Peninsula Shanghai offers guests a suite of rejuvenating massage and wellness therapies at The Peninsula Spa. The Peninsula Shanghai also offers two deluxe city touring options: an exquisitely appointed Azimut 47 private yacht for breakfast or sunset cruises on the Huangpu River, and bespoke cars provide chauffeured guided tours and shopping trips in Shanghai.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Istanbul. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John’s Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

[All images courtesy of The Peninsula Shanghai]

more news

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

Lifestyle Leader Accor Partners with Zrou on Culinary Innovation

1-on-1 with Accor Greater China CEO Gary Rosen and Zrou Co-founder and CEO Franklin Yao on sustainability and health.

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

Enter a new world of fashion at MixC

FujiFilm INSTAX Square Link Launches: Printing Surprises that Can't Be Framed

FujiFilm INSTAX Square Link Launches: Printing Surprises that Can't Be Framed

Time flies, but images last forever.

Flexible Hours: A Career in Yoga

Yoga master and studio owner Shen Yan describes the upward salutes and downward dogs of the Yoga business.

12 Thanksgiving Festivities in the GBA!

A selection of great ways to get your Thanksgiving fix in the GBA!

Enjoy Amazing November Deals on Allelique Skincare Products

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London.

51 Things To Do in the GBA, Including Thanksgiving Treats!

A selection of things to do in Shenzhen!

That's GBA Halloween Event Guide

A list of spooky happenings across the GBA!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Bund18 Ceases Management of Iconic Shanghai Building

A Carefree Way to Buy Foreign Currency

City Reports 6,000 Cases, Stops COVID Testing, Restaurants Open

Hunan Scraps Blue Code After 1 Day, But…

Shanghai's MixC World Opened Oct 13: Unlocking a New Landmark for Life Comfort

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

2023 Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

291 New Cases in Shanghai, Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

235 New Cases, More Cities Scrap COVID Test Requirements

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Tianjin Scraps COVID Test Requirements for Riding Metro

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

Home Isolation for Close Contacts Rules and COVID Testing News

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives