The Peninsula Partners with POP MART to Launch a Limited LABUBU Afternoon Tea

The Peninsula Shanghai is partnering with leading art toy company POP MART to launch The Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART LABUBU Festive Afternoon Tea. Celebrating the launch of the “LABUBU Let’s Christmas” range of art toys, the themed afternoon tea will enhance the festive mood of The Lobby this Christmas.

Following the success of The Lobby’s themed afternoon tea experiences, the upcoming Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART partnership is an exciting new concept to attract new patrons and younger generations to The Peninsula Shanghai.

The Lobby is set to be a seasonal playground for POP MART fans and LABUBU enthusiasts. Two 1.7-meters LABABU sculptures and a whimsical miniature Christmas village donned with LABUBU characters along with The Peninsula Shanghai’s traditions will occupy the entrance of The Lobby to greet guests of all ages.

The Afternoon Tea menu will feature a delectable range of exclusive delights such as Magic Hat Chocolate and Pistachio, Music Star Cinnamon Cookie, and Bûche de Noël. In addition, all afternoon tea sets will include LABUBU festive characters, available only for a limited time.

The Peninsula Shanghai has always endeavored to support and promote new and exciting collaborations with cultural or artistic curators at home and abroad. Partnering with POP MART, whose mission is ‘to light up passion and bring joy,’ is one such initiative of The Peninsula Shanghai to bring joy to all guests during the festive season.

The Peninsula Shanghai x POP MART Limited LABUBU Afternoon Tea will be available from November 25 to December 26 at The Lobby from 2 to 6pm daily. The menu will be priced at RMB688* for one guest or RMB1,288* for two guests.

*All prices are subject to a 16.6% surcharge

[All images courtesy of The Peninsula Shanghai]

