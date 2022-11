Yesterday, Tuesday, November 29, there were 1,282 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 3,240 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 609 were community transmission.

Today, Wednesday, November 30, there were 2,378 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 221 were community transmission.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest information.

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新闻]