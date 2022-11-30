Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, reports Xinhua.

According to a statement, Jiang passed away in Shanghai at 12.13pm on Wednesday, November 30, due to leukemia and multiple organ failure.

The announcement was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the State Council of the PRC, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commissions of the CPC and the PRC.

Jiang was born on August 17, 1926 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province.

He served as General Secretary of the CPC from 1989-2002, as Chairman of the Central Military Commission from 1989-2004, and as President of the PRC from 1993-2003.

He presided over key developments during China’s Reform and Opening Up era, including China joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001.

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

