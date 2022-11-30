  1. home
Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 30, 2022

0 0

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, reports Xinhua. 

According to a statement, Jiang passed away in Shanghai at 12.13pm on Wednesday, November 30, due to leukemia and multiple organ failure.  

The announcement was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the State Council of the PRC, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commissions of the CPC and the PRC. 

Jiang was born on August 17, 1926 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. 

He served as General Secretary of the CPC from 1989-2002, as Chairman of the Central Military Commission from 1989-2004, and as President of the PRC from 1993-2003. 

He presided over key developments during China’s Reform and Opening Up era, including China joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001.

[Cover image via Weibo/@央视新闻]

CPC

Beijing's Latest COVID Numbers

Beijing’s Latest COVID Numbers

Beijing continues to battle locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

187 New Cases in Shanghai, Strange Goings-On in Guangzhou

187 New Cases in Shanghai, Strange Goings-On in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

Guangzhou Essentially Removes ALL Temporary Control Areas

Guangzhou Essentially Removes ALL Temporary Control Areas

Where the hell did that come from??

GBA School News Roundup: November 2022

A roundup of the latest school news in the Greater Bay Area!

Beijing's Latest Local COVID Numbers

The Chinese capital continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

4 Takeaways From China's Latest COVID Press Conference

The State Council held a press conference at 3pm today, Tuesday, November 29.

Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

Guangzhou is back on top of the COVID league table!

178 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closed (Again)

The saga continues...

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Flexible Hours: A Career in Yoga

New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

A Carefree Way to Buy Foreign Currency

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China's Kids

Beijing's Latest COVID Numbers

Beijing’s Latest COVID Numbers

Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96

Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96

187 New Cases in Shanghai, Strange Goings-On in Guangzhou

187 New Cases in Shanghai, Strange Goings-On in Guangzhou

Guangzhou Essentially Removes ALL Temporary Control Areas

Guangzhou Essentially Removes ALL Temporary Control Areas

GBA School News Roundup: November 2022

GBA School News Roundup: November 2022

