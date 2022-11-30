GBA School News Roundup: November 2022

Guangzhou



BIS Online Learning

The pandemic has changed all our lives, and we continue to be affected by it but teachers and staff are still trying to provide in-time and high-quality education for students. We prepared for online learning through the use of Microsoft Teams. In recent weeks, BIS students have been actively studying online at home. We are proud of our students.

Shrewsbury Guangzhou - The first ‘Great Nine’ K-12 British International School opening in Guangzhou Nansha

Shrewsbury is a time-honoured school of nearly 500 years. Nurtured in true British education Shrewsbury International School is opening in Nansha Guangzhou. It is the first ‘Great Nine,’ K-12 British International School in Guangzhou for day and boarding.

Welcome to arrange a visit to the purpose-built school campus or join our online webinar on 7th December to hear from Dr Tim Nuttall, Director of Schools as he will introduce ‘Shrewsbury learning from Charles Darwin’s legacy’.

Event registration:

Shenzhen

Shekou International School Celebrates the Opening of the Bay Campus

Last week, Shekou International School hosted the grand opening ceremony of its Upper Primary campus – SIS@The Bay.

From the acquisition of the Bay campus last year to the planning and improvement of the entire onsite environment, one of the greatest appreciations for the close-knit community is that all members worked together to make SIS@The Bay campus successful.

Next year, SIS will be welcoming the significant 35-year milestone, as our Head of School, Harish Kanabar, remarked: “SIS is synonymous with the growth and development of Shenzhen. As the first international school in this beautiful city, we have grown and made our mark in this community much the way Shenzhen has done across the world.”

Zhuhai



Dulwich Zhuhai Achieved Top Places Globally in Maths

Every year, Dulwich Zhuhai’s mathematicians take part in different international competitions and achieved remarkable results, with the tremendous efforts they put into their studies and their flair for mathematics. In the United Kingdom Maths Trust Senior Maths Challenge (UKMT SMC) this year, 37 students from Year 10 to Year 12 performed exceedingly well by achieving four Golds, 14 Silvers and 11 Bronze. A Y12 student achieved top 0.17% globally with a score of 120 out of 125, which ranked him in the Top 150 among 87,000 student entries around the world.

Stellar results in Maths were also achieved in the 2022 IGCSE and A-Level examinations. 91% DHZH students obtained A*-A in IGCSE Maths, while the percentage of A* in A-Level Maths doubled the world’s average.

Foshan



FEIS Spirit Week

At FEIS we just finished our Spirit Week. We love to see students so excited every day. We spent the first party of every day admiring everyone' s look for that day. We loved the passion the students showed when talking about their outfits for the day.

We hope all students can enjoy times like this that show our passion, creativity, and love for our school. Lastly, but most importantly, we would like to say a HUGE thank you to the parents of FEIS. Thank you for your support and for making this semester's Spirit Week an unforgettable time together.



