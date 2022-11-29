  1. home
Guangzhou Cases Fall Again but Shenzhen Sees an Increase of 75

By That's GBA, November 29, 2022

Today, November 29, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,194 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 469 of the total number, whereas asymptomatic cases were 7,725.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows

  • Guangzhou 7,279

  • Foshan 272

  • Shenzhen 201

  • Dongguan 138

  • Zhongshan 89

  • Qingyuan 39

  • Zhanjiang 35

  • Zhaoqing 27

  • Jiangmen 21

  • Huizhou 21

  • Jieyang 15

  • Shaoguan 14

  • Heyuan 12

  • Zhuhai 10

  • Shantou 7

  • Maoming 5

  • Meizhou 4

  • Yangjiang 3

  • Chaozhou 2

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 65 symptomatic and 136 asymptomatic cases. 

The number marks an increase of 75 cases from yesterday’s 126. 

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 286 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 6,993 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,297 a decrease of 68 from yesterday’s 7,365.

Beijing numbers up 13%...

After a surprising fall yesterday, Beijing reported 4,386 cases this morning, up 498 from yesterday's 3,888 – an increase of 13%.

Guangdong reclaims COVID Crown...

A dramatic 24 hours in the China COVID Cup – seems the pressure of being China COVID No.1 proved too much for Chongqing, whose numbers fell 893 to 8,792, meaning their stay at the top of the table lasted just 24 hours.

It was, of course, Guangdong – with 8,893 cases – who claimed back their crown.

So was Chongqing's plucky challenge a mere blip on Guangdong's unassailable coronavirus dominance? Or do we have a bona fide two-horse title race on our hands? And how can we rule a surging Beijing out of contention?

Tune back in tomorrow for the latest updates.

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

  • 8,893 Guangdong

  • 8,792 Chongqing

  • 4,386 Beijing

  • 1,583 Sichuan

  • 1,470 Shanxi

  • 1,014 Xinjiang

Total China cases fall...

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 38,421, down 1,631 from the previous day's 40,052.

That's a fall of 4% – well strike us down with a feather...


[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

