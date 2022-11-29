  1. home
178 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Disney Closed (Again)

By Ned Kelly, November 29, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 20 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 158 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, November 29.

Of the 178 new cases reported, 172 tested positive in central quarantine, while 6 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 34 more cases than yesterday's 144 – an increase of 24%.

And, of course, six more community cases.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 3 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Xuhui

The 17 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 5 in Songjiang

  • 3 in Putuo

  • 2 in Minhang

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Yangpu

The 3 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Hongkou

  • 1 in Qingpu

The 155 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 43 in Pudong

  • 17 in Jiading

  • 14 in Minhang

  • 14 in Songjiang

  • 12 in Qingpu

  • 11 in Jing'an

  • 8 in Baoshan

  • 7 in Xuhui

  • 6 in Jinshan

  • 5 in Changning

  • 5 in Yangpu

  • 4 in Huangpu

  • 4 in Putuo

  • 3 in Fengxian

  • 2 in Hongkou

6 new community cases...

The six new COVID-19 community cases live in Hongkou, Qingpu, Songjiang and Xuhui districts.

Aside from their accommodations, they had been to... well, there are six of them, so between them they'd been to a shed load of places.

We're talking multiple restaurants, shops, malls, office buildings and other communities across Baoshan, Changning, Hongkou, Huangpu, Jiading, Jing'an *pauses for breath* Minhang, Pudong, Putuo, Qingpu and Songjiang districts.

Oi vey...

The big two spots being flagged are an Apple Store in Vanke Mall in Minhang and a cinema at 1018 Changning Lu in (you guessed it) Changning  but it's safe to say a whole load of crimson codes will be pinging off on phones all across the city.

Disney closed (again)...

_20221129140508.jpg

Despite his happy-go-lucky demeanor and unquestionable guanxi, Mickey Mouse has once again come a cropper to pandemic control.

The Disney Castle has drawn up its drawbridge once more, with no word on when they will be putting the Happy back into The Happiest Place on Earth for now.

Animal parks reopen...

It's like Grandma always said – one theme park door closes, two animal park doors open. 

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Wild Animal Park have both resumed normal operations, after closing over the weekend due to a guest testing positive.

48-hour negative test required... pretty much everywhere

As of today, Tuesday, November 29, you'll need a 48-hour code to enter *checks notes* pretty much everywhere in Shanghai.

Here's the list of 48-hour code requiring places:

  • Restaurants & bars

  • Shopping complexes

  • Department stores

  • Supermarkets

  • Wet markets

  • Hair & beauty salons

  • Baths houses

  • Massages parlors

  • Performance and entertainment venues

  • Tourist attractions

  • Museums

  • Art galleries

  • Libraries

  • Internet bars

Pending test results are also no longer valid for entry to the above places, nor on-the-spot antigen tests.

Public transport and 'other venues' (what other venues?!) will still require a 72-hour negative report, and 24-hour proof of PCR testing will remain valid for them.

As always, the policy "will be adjusted based on the development of the pandemic."

Beijing numbers up 13%...

After a surprising fall yesterday, Beijing reported 4,386 cases this morning, up 498 from yesterday's 3,888 – an increase of 13%.

Guangzhou cases fall... again

Guangzhou reported 7,279 new cases this morning, a decrease of 86 from yesterday’s 7,365.

Three Guangzhou districts – Baiyun, Panyu and Tianhe – remain under 'Strict Control of Personal Movement.'

Residents have been told to work from home, should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and should avoid gathering in groups.

Guangdong reclaim COVID Crown...

A dramatic 24 hours in the China COVID Cup – seems the pressure of being China COVID No.1 proved too much for Chongqing, whose numbers fell 893 to 8,792, meaning their stay at the top of the table lasted just 24 hours.

It was, of course, Guangdong – with 8,893 cases – who claimed back their crown.

So was Chongqing's plucky challenge a mere blip on Guangdong's unassailable coronavirus dominance? Or do we have a bona fide two-horse title race on our hands? And how can we rule a surging Beijing out of contention?

Tune back in tomorrow for the latest updates.

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

  • 8,893 Guangdong

  • 8,792 Chongqing

  • 4,386 Beijing

  • 1,583 Sichuan

  • 1,470 Shanxi

  • 1,014 Xinjiang

Total China cases fall...

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 38,421, down 1,631 from the previous day's 40,052.

That's a fall of 4% – well strike us down with a feather...

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

