The Chinese capital’s new daily local cases of COVID-19 are starting to fall.

Yesterday, Sunday, November 27, there were 840 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 3,048 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 474 were community transmission.

Today, Monday, November 28, there were 2,086 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 179 were community transmission.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]