  1. home
  2. Articles

The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

By That's GBA, November 28, 2022

0 0

Today, November 28, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,140 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 379 of the total number, whereas asymptomatic cases were 7,761.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

  • Guangdong 8,140

  • Guangzhou 7,365

  • Foshan 245

  • Shenzhen 126

  • Dongguan 109

  • Zhongshan 63

  • Huizhou 48

  • Zhanjiang 48

  • Jiangmen 26

  • Zhuhai 18

  • Heyuan 18

  • Qingyuan 18

  • Jieyang 11

  • Shantou 9

  • Shaoguan 7

  • Zhaoqing 7

  • Maoming 5

  • Yangjiang 3

  • Chaozhou 3

  • Meizhou 2

  • Shanwei 1

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 54 symptomatic and 72 asymptomatic cases. 

The number marks an increase of 43 cases from yesterday’s 83. 

On November 27, 10 districts in the city announced that all restaurants will operate at 50% capacity and places of recreation (cinemas, gyms, pool halls, mahjong rooms, etc.) would also operate at 50% capacity and check for negative COVID-19 tests issued within 24 hours. 

Residential areas will also require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.

The policy applies to Futian, Luohu, Yantian, Nanshan, Bao’an, Longgang, Longhua, Pingshan, Guangming and Dapeng districts.

It was also advised yesterday that citizens in Shenzhen who are able to work from home should start to do so. 

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 199 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,166 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,365 a decrease of 47 from yesterday’s 7,412.

It was announced today that residents of Yuexiu and Liwan districts who meet the following criteria do not need to participate in mass nucleic acid testing:

  • Thos who don’t need to go outside (yes, you read that right).

  • Students engaged in daily online classes or people working from home.

  • Elderly people who are spending long periods of time inside their homes.

However, if these rules apply to you but you are in a temporary control area or a low- or high-risk area, you still need to participate in mass nucleic acid testing. 

In other news, Panyu district has suspended all public transport except for the metro station and bus stations at Guangzhou South Station. 


For all the latest GBA (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

202211/wechat-thatsGBApng.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Shenzhen Guangzhou

more news

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Good news for the capital.

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

The saga continues...

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

Daily cases continue to exceed 1,000 in the Chinese capital

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

The saga continues...

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

68 New COVID Cases, New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

The saga continues...

There’s a COVID Quarantine Facility in This Beijing Park?... No

The rumor relates to Taiyanggong Park in Chaoyang district.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Flexible Hours: A Career in Yoga

Enjoy Amazing November Deals on Allelique Skincare Products

New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

35 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

35 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

144 New Cases, 48-Hour Test Now Required to Do Anything Fun

144 New Cases, 48-Hour Test Now Required to Do Anything Fun

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives