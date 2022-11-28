The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

Today, November 28, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,140 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 379 of the total number, whereas asymptomatic cases were 7,761.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

Guangdong 8,140

Guangzhou 7,365

Foshan 245

Shenzhen 126

Dongguan 109

Zhongshan 63

Huizhou 48

Zhanjiang 48

Jiangmen 26

Zhuhai 18

Heyuan 18

Qingyuan 18

Jieyang 11

Shantou 9

Shaoguan 7

Zhaoqing 7

Maoming 5

Yangjiang 3

Chaozhou 3

Meizhou 2

Shanwei 1

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 54 symptomatic and 72 asymptomatic cases.

The number marks an increase of 43 cases from yesterday’s 83.

On November 27, 10 districts in the city announced that all restaurants will operate at 50% capacity and places of recreation (cinemas, gyms, pool halls, mahjong rooms, etc.) would also operate at 50% capacity and check for negative COVID-19 tests issued within 24 hours.

Residential areas will also require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.

The policy applies to Futian, Luohu, Yantian, Nanshan, Bao’an, Longgang, Longhua, Pingshan, Guangming and Dapeng districts.

It was also advised yesterday that citizens in Shenzhen who are able to work from home should start to do so.

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 199 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,166 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,365 a decrease of 47 from yesterday’s 7,412.

It was announced today that residents of Yuexiu and Liwan districts who meet the following criteria do not need to participate in mass nucleic acid testing:

Thos who don’t need to go outside (yes, you read that right).



Students engaged in daily online classes or people working from home.

Elderly people who are spending long periods of time inside their homes.

However, if these rules apply to you but you are in a temporary control area or a low- or high-risk area, you still need to participate in mass nucleic acid testing.

In other news, Panyu district has suspended all public transport except for the metro station and bus stations at Guangzhou South Station.





