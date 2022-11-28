Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

Yesterday, Sunday November 27 during Beijing’s regular press conference on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, the city announced an “optimization” of lockdown measures.

The residential community responsible for managing your building MUST follow the measures below, should you find yourself locked down.

Designating High-Risk Areas / Ensuring Safety

High-risk areas should only be designated by individual units (单元) or buildings (栋楼). An area designated as high-risk can only be expanded if the chain of infection is unclear, and only following “strict assessment.”

In areas designated as high-risk, it is strictly forbidden to block emergency service access routes or emergency fire escapes.

Individuals in areas designated as high-risk should, in principle, stay at home. In the case of emergencies – medical or otherwise – said individuals should be allowed to leave.

Temporary Lockdowns

Temporary lockdowns of buildings should, in principle, not exceed 24 hours. For instance, this may happen when authorities are still tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Receiving Waimai and Packages

Residential communities should allow residents in high-risk areas to receive waimai and other deliveries (packages, etc.) through contactless means.

This should be done through safe designated collection points.

Post-Centralized Quarantine / Post-COVID-19 Infection

Residential communities cannot refuse entry to individuals on the grounds that they have recently been released from centralized quarantine or that they have COVID-19 infection history.

Medical Care

Those in high-risk areas who need a family member to take them to a designated medical facility for emergency treatment can do so using their own vehicle.

