  1. home
  2. Articles

Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 28, 2022

0 0

Yesterday, Sunday November 27 during Beijing’s regular press conference on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, the city announced an “optimization” of lockdown measures. 

The residential community responsible for managing your building MUST follow the measures below, should you find yourself locked down.

Designating High-Risk Areas / Ensuring Safety

High-risk areas should only be designated by individual units (单元) or buildings (栋楼). An area designated as high-risk can only be expanded if the chain of infection is unclear, and only following “strict assessment.” 

In areas designated as high-risk, it is strictly forbidden to block emergency service access routes or emergency fire escapes. 

Individuals in areas designated as high-risk should, in principle, stay at home. In the case of emergencies – medical or otherwise – said individuals should be allowed to leave. 

Temporary Lockdowns 

Temporary lockdowns of buildings should, in principle, not exceed 24 hours. For instance, this may happen when authorities are still tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Receiving Waimai and Packages 

Residential communities should allow residents in high-risk areas to receive waimai and other deliveries (packages, etc.) through contactless means. 

This should be done through safe designated collection points. 

Post-Centralized Quarantine / Post-COVID-19 Infection 

Residential communities cannot refuse entry to individuals on the grounds that they have recently been released from centralized quarantine or that they have COVID-19 infection history. 

Medical Care

Those in high-risk areas who need a family member to take them to a designated medical facility for emergency treatment can do so using their own vehicle.

[Cover image via Weibo/@王秋杨

Beijing Covid-19

more news

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Good news for the capital.

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

Daily cases continue to exceed 1,000 in the Chinese capital

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

The saga continues...

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

There’s a COVID Quarantine Facility in This Beijing Park?... No

The rumor relates to Taiyanggong Park in Chaoyang district.

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24.

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

The new rule is in effect as of tomorrow, November 22.

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

The saga continues...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Flexible Hours: A Career in Yoga

Enjoy Amazing November Deals on Allelique Skincare Products

New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

The Following People Are Exempt From Mass COVID Testing

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Beijing’s Local COVID Case Numbers Starting to Fall

Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

Locked Down in Beijing? Your Building MUST Follow These Rules

35 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

35 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

144 New Cases, 48-Hour Test Now Required to Do Anything Fun

144 New Cases, 48-Hour Test Now Required to Do Anything Fun

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives