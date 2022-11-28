35 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

First up, it's another big week on the ol' football front...

And some World Cup updates...

Cages Huangpu

Cages Huangpu is serving the above late night menu from 8pm until the final final whistle every World Cup game day.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Petit Chateau



Petit Chateau is offering three different packages with Peroni Beer, Wine and Cocktail selections, along with Petit Chateau special dishes.



Petit Chateau, 888 Wanhangdu Lu 万航渡路888号.

Cotton's

Cotton's is now offering the Trophy Set over the World Cup period, with Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Homemade French Fries, a 3-Liters Asahi Draft Trophy and 6 Penalty Shots for just RMB498.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Every Day

Colca

Colca's Happy Hour runs 5-7pm daily, with an extended 11pm finish on Mondays. Enjoy a range of drinks, from Sangria to Pisco Sour to Mojito, for just RMB48, and Estrella Galicia beer for just RMB25.

Daily, 5-7pm, Monday to 11pm.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Happy Hour @ Azul



At Azul, all of the above drinks are just RMB48 from 2-7pm every single day of the week.

Daily, 2-7pm.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Enjoy the good things in life daily at more than reasonable prices from 3pm to 7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3pm to 4pm and increasing by RMB5 every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz.

Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

La Crise @ Cuivre



Recession, inflation, bear markets... Laugh about recent newspaper highlights during La Crise, a truly happy hour with drinks priced like it's Black Friday every day.

RMB35 will allow you to pick anything from Southern French Wine, Italian Sparkling, Highballs, Beers, Pastis of course and a few others. It's happening everyday at CUIVRE from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the bar lounge area.



Daily, 5.30-7.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Happy Hour @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious happy hour runs 5-8pm every single day, with delicious deals to be enjoyed across the board.

And that's not all...

Mexican Specials @ Tacolicious

From now until further notice, Tacolicious are serving three sexy Mexican drinks for just RMB50 a pop. Check 'em out above.

And check out sexy Logan doing his sexy thing below. He's so creamy and dreamy...

Daily, Mexican Specials 11am-Close, Happy Hour 5-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Viva!



There are deals on Super Bock Beer, House Pours, Wine and Sangria from 3pm to 7pm every single day at Portuguese bar Viva!

Daily, 3-7pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

¥198 Happy Hour @ The St. Regis Bar

Enjoy a two-hour free flow of Wine, Spirits and Sparkling Wine in the old school grandeur of The St. Regis Bar from just RMB198 from 6pm to 8pm every day of the week.

Daily, 6-8pm.

The St. Regis Bar, 1/F, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 北京西路1008号, 上海静安瑞吉酒店一层, 近江宁路.

Happy Hour @ Abbey Road

From 4-8pm every day of the week at Abbey Road, Carlsberg Draft is just RMB30, Asahi, Margarita, Merlot Red and Chardonnay White and Mulled Wine just RMB35 and Aperol Spritz and IPA Draft just RMB40.

Daily, 4-8pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Monday-Friday

Happy Hour @ Cantina Agave



There are a whole load of great deals going down at Cantina Agave 4-8pm weeknights, from Coronas at RMB20 to Prosecco at RMB30 to Cocktails at RMB45, and plenty in between.

Mon-Fri, 4-8pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Happy Hour @ Kebabs on the Grill Laowaijie

From Monday to Friday at Kebabs on the Grill, Becks Beer, House Wine and House Pour Spirits are all just RMB18.

Mon-Fri, 3-7.30pm.

Kebabs on the Grille Laowaijie, No.17, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338弄17号， 近延安西路.

Monday & Tuesday

50% Off @ Pera



Every Monday and Tuesday evening, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy 50% off on drinks (and delicious Turkish, Middle Eastern and Indian food) at Pera.

Every Mon & Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Monday



Gluhwein Monday @ Cotton's

It's time to get festive and keep the chill at bay, with buy-one-get-one-refill on Gluhwein at both Cotton's each Monday.

Every Mon, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

All Day Happy Hour (& Taco Deal) @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beer Monday @ Sip

"Beer, the cause of and solution to all of life's problems." Cause problems on the cheap at Sip each Monday with draft beer just RMB20.

Every Mon, 4pm-Close.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

Margarita Mondays @ Cantina Agave



It is RMB40 Margartias all day, all night, all Monday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Tuesday



Wine Tuesdays @ Sip



Red, white and sparkling wine is just RMB30 a glass every Tuesday Sip!

Every Tue, 8pm-1am.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

Ancestral Tuesday @ La Mezcaleria



Get to know the oldest of old school mezcal with ancestral mezcal deals at La Mezcaleria every Tuesday, with Sacapalabras Marteño and Tobasiche RMB888 per bottle, RMB300 per 250 ml bottle or RMB58 per glass.

Every Tues, 5.30pm-Late.

La Mezcaleria, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Queen's Night @ The Showroom



It's buy-one-get-one for all ladies on all drinks every Tuesday night at The Showroom .

Tue, 6.30pm-Late.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Wednesday

50% Off @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% of drinks until 8pm (and 50% off food to 10pm).

And that's not all...

They also throw in a quiz absolutely free! Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed from 5pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ladies' Night @ Vecinos



Wednesday night is Ladies' Night at Vecinos, with buy-one-get-one on Sangria.



Every Wed, 6-11.30pm.

Vecinos, 642 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Maoming Nan Lu 复兴中路642号, 近茂名南路.

Ladies Night @ Sip

Only for the ladies, Prosecco, Aperol Spritz and Gin & Tonic are all just RMB35 every Wednesday from 8pm-Midnight at Sip!

Every Wed, 8pm-Midnight.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

Wednesday-Sunday



Champagne of the Month @ La Barra

From 2-10pm every Wednesday to Sunday, it is buy-one-get-one on Billecart-Salmon Champagne at La Barra, so head along early and live your best life.

Every Wed-Sun, 2-10pm.

La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Thursday



Hot Mulled Wine @ Tacolicious

To welcome in the winter months, hot mulled wine is just RMB35 at Tacolicious each Thursday.

Every Thu, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Mule Thursdays @ Sip



Mules are just RMB40 every Thursday at Sip, with nine options on offer!

Every Thu, 4pm-Close.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

Tequila Thursdays @ Cantina Agave



It is 20% off tequila bottles and RMB40 a tequila shot every Thursday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Wine Down @ Pera

Every Thursday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 to enjoy buy-one-get-one on glasses of house wine.

Every Thu, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Friday

Happy Friday @ Cages Huangpu

Clock-off early from work and start the weekend right at Cages Huangpu! Every Friday from noon to 8pm, enjoy 50% off Budweiser, Goose Island IPA, house pour spirits, house wines and sparkling wine. They don't just do 'Happy Hour,' they do Happy Fridays!

Every Fri, 12 noon-8pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Bottomless Friday @ The Showroom



On Fridays at The Showroom it is just RMB299 for a whole night of free flow on Selected Wines.

Fri, 6.30pm-Late.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Friday-Sunday



Free House Pour @ Pera

Every Friday to Sunday, head on down to Pera in Found 158, order and main course between 5.30-8.30pm and get a house pour drink for free.

Fri-Sun, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Saturday & Sunday

Free Flow Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa

Free flow Frozen Mezcal Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Free House Pour @ Pera

Every Saturday and Sunday lunchtime/brunchtime, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy 35% off on drinks (and delicious Turkish, Middle Eastern and Indian food) at Pera.

Every Fri-Sun, 11am-2.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Sunday

Simple Sunday @ Sip

Life is complicated enough, so Sip wanna keep your Sundays fun and simple. Every Sunday come enjoy Simple Mixers at just RMB35. Come enjoy your Sundays 'One SIP at a Time'!

Every Sun, 9pm-Late.

Sip, 993 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 武定路993号, 近胶州路.

