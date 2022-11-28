Hunan Scraps Blue Code After 1 Day, But…

Remember the blue code That’s reported on November 25 – just three days ago? The one for arrivals in Hunan province?

Well, forget all that, because the code has already been scrapped.

Part of Hunan’s health code app, the blue code was supposed to appear for those who had just arrived in the province. Those with a blue code would not be allowed to enter restaurants, bars, shopping malls, markets, hair salons, spas, internet cafes, gyms, etc. for five days from the day of arrival.

Students with a blue code would still be allowed to go to school, while hospitals and public transport would also not deny entry to those with a blue code.

On Saturday, November 26, it was announced by the Hunan CDC and Changsha CDC that the blue code had been scrapped after just one day.

So, now it’s easier to enter Hunan, right?

Not so fast…

Instead of a blue code, you’ll get the oh so more lovable pop-up window, and be reminded of the specific venues you cannot visit within five days from arrival. And, you’ll need to undergo nucleic acid tests on days one, two, three and five from your day of arrival.

The rules are similar to those in other provinces and cities across the Chinese mainland.

In Shanghai, authorities announced that for those entering the city, a ‘less than five days’ notification will appear on the Suishenban health code app. Those who have said notification will not be allowed to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers, supermarkets, food markets, beauty salons, massage parlors, gyms, internet cafes, KTV bars and entertainment venues.

However, you will be allowed to go to work, take public transport, and enter hospitals and banks.

In Beijing, new arrivals to the city from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland must undergo one nucleic acid test per day for three days following arrival. Until your first test result has been confirmed, you should – in principle – stay at home (leaving your home to do the test is, of course, an exception).

New arrivals to the Chinese capital should also avoid large gatherings for seven days following their arrival.

[Cover image via Weibo/@湖南日报]

