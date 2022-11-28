144 New Cases, 48-Hour Test Now Required to Do Anything Fun

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 16 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 128 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 28.

Of the 130 new cases reported, 126 tested positive in central quarantine, while 4 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 14 more cases than yesterday's 130 – an increase of 11%.

And, once again, four more community cases, one of whom's love of The Beautiful Game has caused red cards and early fangcang showers for football fans across the city.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 3 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Jing'an

1 in Jinshan

1 in Minhang

The 13 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



5 in Songjiang

3 in Pudong

2 in Xuhui

1 in Baoshan

1 in Jing'an

1 in Jinshan

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Pudong

The 127 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



35 in Pudong

26 in Minhang

11 in Songjiang

9 in Yangpu

7 in Baoshan

6 in Jing'an

6 in Jinshan

6 in Xuhui

5 in Jiading

4 in Huangpu

3 in Fengxian

3 in Hongkou

3 in Putuo

2 in Qingpu

1 in Changning

4 new community cases...

The four new COVID-19 community cases, all men, live in Jinshan, Minhang, Pudong and Jing'an.

And boy oh boy, had that fella from Jing'an been living life to the fullest. In a mazy run that tops anything we've seen in the World Cup so far, he had been to BnC and Grand Yard on Xikang Lu, Cantona Bar on Wanhangdu Lu, Alimentari Piccolo in Panyu Lu, Chez JOJO on Fumin Lu and, inevitably – the Unluckiest Bar in the Universe – Cages Jing'an.

It seems he was at Cages to watch the England vs USA snoozefest. Honestly, we thought having to sit through that 0-0 bore draw was punishment enough – we cannot imagine how we'd feel if we then found out it had also earned us a red card and week in the COVID camps.

Our deepest sympathies to all those being shipped off to the fangcang fanzones. Hopefully they can set up some big screens there.

48-hour negative test required... pretty much everywhere

Yesterday, we reported that tourist spots and cultural facilities now require a 48-hour negative nucleic test code.

Well, as of tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, you'll need a 48-hour code to enter *checks notes* pretty much everywhere, with restaurants and commercial venues added the list.

Here is the updated, 48-hour code requiring list in full:

Restaurants & bars

Shopping complexes

Department stores

Supermarkets

Wet markets

Hair & beauty salons

Baths houses

Massages parlors

Performance and entertainment venues

Tourist attractions

Museums

Art galleries

Libraries

Internet bars

Pending test results are also no longer valid for entry to the above places, nor on-the-spot antigen tests.

Public transport and 'other venues' (what other venues?!) will still require a 72-hour negative report, and 24-hour proof of PCR testing will remain valid for them.

As always, the policy "will be adjusted based on the development of the pandemic."

Free PCR testing extended to end of year...

Free PCR testing in Shanghai has been extended to the end of December, authorities have announced.

A report released earlier this month suggests that the total cost of implementing normalized nucleic acid testing in China has reached about RMB1.7 trillion per year – accounting for around 1.3% of the country’s GDP.

READ MORE: Nucleic Acid Testing 'Now Accounts for 1.3% of China’s GDP'

Beijing numbers finally fall...

After an 40% increase in cases two days in a row, something surprising has happened in the capital – Beijing, reported 3,888 cases this morning, down 419 from yesterday's 4,307.

We certainly didn't see that coming, and will put our traditional rivalry aside to say long may the numbers keep tumbling.

Guangzhou cases fall... again

Guangzhou reported 7,365 new cases this morning, a decrease of 47 from yesterday’s 7,412.

Three Guangzhou districts – Baiyun, Panyu and Tianhe – are currently under 'Strict Control of Personal Movement.'

Residents have been advised that they should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and should avoid gathering in groups. A negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours is also required for entry to most places.

Residents have also been told to work from home.

Chongqing takes the top spot...

Forget the World Cup, there has been a dramatic turn of events in the China COVID Cup – with Guangdong's numbers falling in each day, Chongqing has spotted an opportunity and leapfrogged them at the top of the table.

It was a solid reign Guangdong had enjoyed, but all things (good and bad) things must come to an end.

Chongqing is now the team to beat – so how long can they keep that crown?

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

9,685 Chongqing

9,108 Guangdong



3,888 Beijing

1,867 Sichuan

1,586 Jilin

1,320 Shanxi

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 40,052, up 546 from the previous day's 39,506.



That's an increase of just 1.4% – should you need some grasping-at-straws good news to get you through the night...

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]