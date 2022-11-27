Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

Today, November 27, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,033 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 146 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,705.
The combined number of cases per city is as follows:
Guangzhou 7,412
Foshan 229
Shenzhen 83
Zhongshan 78
Zhanjiang 51
Dongguan 44
Jiangmen 22
Zhaoqing 22
Shaoguan 18
Huizhou 14
Jieyang 12
Meizhou 10
Qingyuan 9
Zhuhai 6
Heyuan 5
Shanwei 5
Yangjiang 4
Maoming 4
Shantou 2
Yunfu 2
Chaozhou 1
Cases in Guangzhou
Guangzhou reported 146 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,266 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,412, a decrease of 12 from yesterday’s 7,419.
Cases in Shenzhen
Shenzhen has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 51 symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases.
The number marks an increase of 32 cases from yesterday’s 51.
Beijing numbers jump 40% for second day in a row...
Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 4,307 cases reported this morning, up 1,712 from yesterday's 2,595.
That is an increase of 40% in the capital for the second day in a row.
