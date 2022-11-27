  1. home
Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

By That's GBA, November 27, 2022



Today, November 27, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,033 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 146 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,705.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

  • Guangzhou 7,412

  • Foshan 229

  • Shenzhen 83

  • Zhongshan 78

  • Zhanjiang 51

  • Dongguan 44

  • Jiangmen 22

  • Zhaoqing 22

  • Shaoguan 18

  • Huizhou 14

  • Jieyang 12

  • Meizhou 10

  • Qingyuan 9

  • Zhuhai 6

  • Heyuan 5

  • Shanwei 5

  • Yangjiang 4

  • Maoming 4

  • Shantou 2

  • Yunfu 2

  • Chaozhou 1

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 146 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,266 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,412, a decrease of 12 from yesterday’s 7,419.

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 51 symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases. 

The number marks an increase of 32 cases from yesterday’s 51. 

Beijing numbers jump 40% for second day in a row...

Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 4,307 cases reported this morning, up 1,712 from yesterday's 2,595.

That is an increase of 40% in the capital for the second day in a row.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Coronavirus Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangdong Shenzhen

