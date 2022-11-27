Cases Keep Rising in Shenzhen but Guangzhou Sees a Slight Fall

Today, November 27, 2022, Guangdong province reported 8,033 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 146 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,705.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

Guangzhou 7,412

Foshan 229

Shenzhen 83

Zhongshan 78



Zhanjiang 51



Dongguan 44



Jiangmen 22



Zhaoqing 22



Shaoguan 18



Huizhou 14



Jieyang 12

Meizhou 10



Qingyuan 9



Zhuhai 6

Heyuan 5



Shanwei 5



Yangjiang 4



Maoming 4



Shantou 2

Yunfu 2



Chaozhou 1

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 146 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,266 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,412, a decrease of 12 from yesterday’s 7,419.

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 51 symptomatic and 32 asymptomatic cases.

The number marks an increase of 32 cases from yesterday’s 51.

Beijing numbers jump 40% for second day in a row ...

Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 4,307 cases reported this morning, up 1,712 from yesterday's 2,595.

That is an increase of 40% in the capital for the second day in a row.









[Cover image via NIAID-RML]