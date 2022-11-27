130 New Cases, Free Testing Extended to End of Year

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 119 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 27.

Of the 130 new cases reported, 126 tested positive in central quarantine, while 4 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 41 more cases than yesterday's 89 – an increase of 46% in just one day.

And, of course, yet four more community cases.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Minhang

1 in Putuo



The 9 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Pudong

3 in Songjiang

1 in Baoshan

1 in Putuo

The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Hongkou

1 in Yangpu

The 117 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



35 in Pudong

15 in Minhang

11 in Baoshan

11 in Qingpu

7 in Fengxian

7 in Xuhui

6 in Jing'an

6 in Yangpu

5 in Jiading

4 in Songjiang

3 in Changning

3 in Jinshan

3 in Putuo

1 in Huangpu

4 new community cases...

The four new COVID-19 community cases, a woman and three men, live in Hongkou, Minhang, Putuo and Yangpu respectively.

Between them, they had been to office buildings, restaurants, food stores and wet markets across Hongkou, Huangpu, Minhang, Pudong and Yangpu districts.

Those COVID hotels fast be fillin'...

Free PCR testing extended to end of year...

Free PCR testing in Shanghai has been extended to the end of December, amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, authorities have announced.

It's official – just as predicted at the beginning of the year, 2022 has indeed turned out to be 2020 too.



48-hour negative test for tourist spots...

Tourist spots and cultural facilities now require a 48-hour negative nucleic test report, as Shanghai feels the squeeze with rising cases.

Pending test results are also now no longer valid for entry, nor on-the-spot antigen tests.



What kind of places does this apply to?

Performance and entertainment venues

A-level tourist attractions

Museums

Art galleries

Libraries

Internet bars



As always, the policy "will be adjusted based on the development of the pandemic."

A report released earlier this month suggests that the total cost of implementing normalized nucleic acid testing in China has reached about RMB1.7 trillion per year – accounting for around 1.3% of the country’s GDP.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park suspends operations...

Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong has suspended operations. No date for reopening has been announced.

The move is in response to a visit by an asymptomatic community case, a recent returnee to Shanghai from other provinces.

The case had also been to Haichang Ocean Park, which had already suspended operations, along with its resort hotel.

Beijing numbers jump 40% for second day in a row ...

Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 4,307 cases reported this morning, up 1,712 from yesterday's 2,595.

That is an increase of 40% in the capital for the second day in a row.

Plus ça change in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou reported 7,412 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, a decrease of 7 from yesterday’s 7,419.

Three Guangzhou districts – Baiyun, Panyu and Tianhe – are currently under 'Strict Control of Personal Movement.'

Residents have been advised that they should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and should avoid gathering in groups. A negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours is also required for entry to most places.

Residents have also been told to work from home.

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

9,091 Guangdong



8,861 Chongqing

4,307 Beijing

1,632 Sichuan

1,624 Hebei

1,230 Shanxi

1,207 Jilin

1,078 Qinghai

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 39,506, up 4,597 from the previous day's 34,909.



That's an increase of 13.2%.

