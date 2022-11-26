  1. home
  2. Articles

Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

By That's, November 26, 2022

0 0

Today, November 26, 2022, Guangdong province reported 7,911 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 506 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,405.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

  • Guangzhou 7419

  • Foshan 172

  • Dongguan 68

  • Zhanjiang 52

  • Shenzhen 51

  • Zhongshan 47

  • Zhaoqing 21

  • Zhuhai 15

  • Qingyuan 9

  • Huizhou 8

  • Jiangmen 8

  • Shaoguan 7

  • Maoming 7

  • Meizhou 5

  • Shantou 4

  • Yangjiang 4

  • Heyuan 3

  • Zhongshan 3

  • Chaozhou 2

  • Jieyang 1

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 361 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,058 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,419, a decrease of 105 from yesterday’s 7,524.

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 today, Saturday, November 26, 2022, with 24 symptomatic and 27 asymptomatic cases. 

The number marks an increase of 8 cases from yesterday’s 43. 

Guangzhou’s Tianhe and Panyu Districts Implement ‘Strict Control of Personnel Movement’

Yesterday, November 25, Guangzhou’s Health Commission dispelled rumors that the city would go into a 10-day lockdown.

However, shortly afterward large parts of both Panyu and Tianhe districts implemented what is being called ‘strict control of personal movement.’ 

Baiyun district has already implemented similar measures. 

During this time, residents have been advised that they shouldn’t leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, should avoid gathering in groups and a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours is needed for entry to most places. 

Tianhe district has halted public transport, but Panyu district has not. 

Both districts have told residents to work from home. 

The only places in Tianhe not under such measures are Shipai Street, Tianhe South Street, Linhe Street, Xiancun Street and Liede Street. 

In Panyu, only Qiaonan Street and Shawan Street have not imposed strict control of personal movement.

Residents in both districts were told at around 11pm on November 25 that the measures would be imposed from midnight on November 26 until midnight on November 30. 

Remember, this is not a lockdown, its strict control of personal movement. Surely you can see the difference?


For all the latest GBA (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

202211/wechat-thatsGBApng.png

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



Guangzhou Guangdong Omicron COVID-19 variant Covid-19

more news

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

Keep 'em coming!

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Cases fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

Enjoy Amazing November Deals on Allelique Skincare Products

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

IMPORTANT: Changes to Health Code and Entering Shenzhen Rules

IMPORTANT: Changes to Health Code and Entering Shenzhen Rules

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives