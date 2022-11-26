Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

Today, November 26, 2022, Guangdong province reported 7,911 new cases of COVID-19. Symptomatic cases accounted for 506 of the total number, whereas the number of asymptomatic cases was 7,405.

The combined number of cases per city is as follows:

Guangzhou 7419

Foshan 172

Dongguan 68

Zhanjiang 52

Shenzhen 51

Zhongshan 47

Zhaoqing 21

Zhuhai 15

Qingyuan 9

Huizhou 8

Jiangmen 8

Shaoguan 7

Maoming 7

Meizhou 5

Shantou 4

Yangjiang 4

Heyuan 3

Zhongshan 3

Chaozhou 2

Jieyang 1

Cases in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 361 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and 7,058 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a combined total of 7,419, a decrease of 105 from yesterday’s 7,524.

Cases in Shenzhen

Shenzhen has reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 today, Saturday, November 26, 2022, with 24 symptomatic and 27 asymptomatic cases.

The number marks an increase of 8 cases from yesterday’s 43.

Guangzhou’s Tianhe and Panyu Districts Implement ‘Strict Control of Personnel Movement’

Yesterday, November 25, Guangzhou’s Health Commission dispelled rumors that the city would go into a 10-day lockdown.

However, shortly afterward large parts of both Panyu and Tianhe districts implemented what is being called ‘strict control of personal movement.’

Baiyun district has already implemented similar measures.

During this time, residents have been advised that they shouldn’t leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, should avoid gathering in groups and a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours is needed for entry to most places.

Tianhe district has halted public transport, but Panyu district has not.

Both districts have told residents to work from home.

The only places in Tianhe not under such measures are Shipai Street, Tianhe South Street, Linhe Street, Xiancun Street and Liede Street.

In Panyu, only Qiaonan Street and Shawan Street have not imposed strict control of personal movement.

Residents in both districts were told at around 11pm on November 25 that the measures would be imposed from midnight on November 26 until midnight on November 30.

Remember, this is not a lockdown, its strict control of personal movement. Surely you can see the difference?





