  1. home
  2. Articles

89 New Cases in Shanghai, Beijing Numbers Jump 40%

By Ned Kelly, November 26, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 78 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 26.

Of the 89 new cases reported, 85 tested positive in central quarantine, while 4 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 3 more cases that yesterday's 86, and another four new community cases.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Minhang

The 9 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 1 in Yangpu

The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Qingpu

The 76 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 19 in Pudong

  • 10 in Minhang

  • 9 in Yangpu

  • 8 in Baoshan

  • 6 in Qingpu

  • 5 in Jiading

  • 4 in Jing'an

  • 4 in Xuhui

  • 3 in Huangpu

  • 3 in Jinshan

  • 2 in Hongkou

  • 1 in Changning

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Songjiang

4 new community cases...

The good news, if there is any, is that the four COVID-19 community cases were in the city's outskirts, two in Minhang, one in Baoshan and one in Qingpu.

The bad news is that one of them, a recent returnee to Shanghai from other provinces, had been to both Haichang Ocean Park and the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong, two popular attractions – so capable of causing quite the infection chain.

Haichang Ocean Park has already announced the suspension of operations, along with its resort hotel. 

Between them, the cases had also visited a gas station, bank, China Mobile outlet and convenience store, along with multiple restaurants, hotels and wet markets in Minhang, Xuhui, Baoshan and Qingpu districts.

We can feel the tide of red codes rippling across the suburbs as we type.

Beijing numbers jump 40% in one day...

Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 2,595 cases reported this morning, up 735 from yesterday's 1,860.

That's an increase of 40% in just one day in the nation's capital.

Guangzhou districts implement 'Strict Control of Personnel Movement'

Yesterday, November 25, Guangzhou’s Health Commission dispelled rumors that the city would go into a 10-day lockdown.

Shortly afterward, large parts of the city's Panyu and Tianhe districts implemented what is being called ‘Strict Control of Personal Movement.’ 

Guangzhou's Baiyun District had already implemented similar measures. 

During this time, residents have been advised that they should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, should avoid gathering in groups, while a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours is needed for entry to most places.

Both districts have told residents to work from home. 

The measures went into effect at midnight last night, and are set to last until midnight on November 30... for now. 

Guangzhou reported 7,419 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, a decrease of 105 from yesterday’s 7,524.

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

  • 8,396 Guangdong 

  • 7,920 Chongqing

  • 2,595 Beijing

  • 1,719 Hebei

  • 1,533 Sichuan

  • 1,476 Shanxi

  • 1,043 Qinghai

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 34,909, up 2,213 from the previous day's 32,696.

That's an increase of 6.8%.

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

The saga continues...

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

Daily cases continue to exceed 1,000 in the Chinese capital

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

The saga continues...

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

68 New COVID Cases, New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

The saga continues...

There’s a COVID Quarantine Facility in This Beijing Park?... No

The rumor relates to Taiyanggong Park in Chaoyang district.

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

Keep 'em coming!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

89 New Cases in Shanghai, Beijing Numbers Jump 40%

89 New Cases in Shanghai, Beijing Numbers Jump 40%

Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

Tianhe and Panyu Districts Advise Residents Not to Leave Homes

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

The Latest on Beijing’s Local COVID Cases

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

Goalies and Ghutras: Chinese Internet Reacts to Qatar World Cup

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives