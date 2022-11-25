86 New COVID Cases, Disney Exempt From 5 Day Rule

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 77 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 25.

Of the 86 new cases reported, 84 tested positive in central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 19 more cases that yesterday's 67, and another two new community cases.

SPOILER ALERT: Four new community cases will be reported tomorrow.

Double the trouble...

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 9 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Jiading

2 in Pudong

2 in Songjiang

1 Minhang

1 in Qingpu

1 in Xuhui

The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Baoshan

1 in Songjiang

The 75 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



18 in Pudong

9 in Yangpu

7 in Qingpu

6 in Baoshan

5 in Hongkou

5 in Jiading

5 in Jing'an

5 in Minhang

5 in Songjiang

3 in Huangpu

2 in Putuo

2 in Xuhui

1 in Changning

1 in Fengxian

1 in Jinshan

2 new community cases...

Time for another exciting installment of 'Who were today's two new community cases?' – before we go up to four tomorrow.

First up, both are asymptomatic cases.

The first, a 33-year-old woman, lives in Zhujialong Village in Gucun Town of suburban Baoshan District

Aside from her accommodation, she had been to the Sam's Club supermarket in Waigaoqiao in Pudong, as well as a restaurant and other places in Minhang, Putuo and Jing'an districts.

The second case, a 77-year-old man, lives in Jiuliting Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District.

Aside from his accommodation, he had been to a Yifeng Pharmacy in Songjiang, and shops in Hongkou and Putuo districts.

We're gonna level with you people – with four more community cases tomorrow, we can't see the citywide case numbers falling anytime soon.

White list planned for provincial neighbors...

In an act of neighborly cooperation, Shanghai is hatching plans to team up with the neighboring provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu to adopt a white list system to verify regular cross-provincial commuters, allowing them to negate the notification banning them from entering public venues in Shanghai.

Under new rules, those traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are barred from doing pretty much anything fun for five days after returning to the city.

READ MORE: New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

That said, there is one new and notable exception...

Disneyland exempt from five day rule...

The smile on his face says it all – seems Mickey Mouse has drawn on that innocent charm of his to pull off somewhat of a coup.

For Disneyland will be exempt from the 'five days no fun rule,' and is welcoming guests who have newly arrived in Shanghai.

Only a couple of caveats seem to apply – no dining in indoor restaurants or entering retail locations.

Aside from that, out-of-towners will be able to enjoy the majority of park experiences, eat from outdoor food and beverage locations, order takeaway from select restaurants, and even stay at the two resort hotels – Toy Story Hotel and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel – where room services will be available.

Shanghai Disneyland and the Toy Story Hotel threw open their palace doors once again today, following on from the reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel last week, marking the resort's return to full operations, after a nightmarish Halloween closure on October 31.

READ MORE: Disney Case Causes Chaos





Beijing numbers keep rising...

Things going from bad to worse in Beijing, with 1,860 cases reported this morning, up 212 from yesterday's 1,648.

Not the kind of capital gains we're looking for...

Guangzhou cases fall for sixth time in seven days ...

Guangzhou reported 7,524 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 25, a decrease of 96 from yesterday’s 7,620.

It marks the sixth time in seven days the number of cases has fallen.

Let's hope they can keep it up, and Shanghai and Beijing can follow suit.

China COVID hot spots...

With COVID-19 numbers being what they are across the country, we're upping the ante – below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

8,476 Guangdong



6,500 Chongqing

3,375 Hebei

1,860 Beijing

1,310 Sichuan



The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 32,696, up 1,251 from the previous day's 31,444.



That's an increase of 4% in just one day.

