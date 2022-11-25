  1. home
New Blue Health Code Appears in Hunan Province

By Lars James Hamer, November 25, 2022

A blue health code has been rolled out in China’s southern province of Hunan today, local media outlet Xiaoxiang Morning Post reveals. 

This morning, Friday, November 25, 2022, netizens shared screen grabs of their blue health code on China’s Twitter-like social media platform, Weibo. 

According to Xiaoxiang Morning Post, travelers or people who have recently returned to Hunan will be given a blue code for their first five days in the province.

Any persons who present a blue code will be denied entry to public places, including shopping malls, restaurants, supermarkets and markets, hair and beauty salons, massage parlors, indoor gyms, KTV bars, Internet cafes, bars, etc. 

Yesterday, we reported a similar policy that was rolled out in Shanghai.

Although people returning to or visiting the city will not be given a blue health code, strict rules for travelers do apply. 

Those entering Shanghai from anywhere on the Chinese mainland will not be allowed to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers, supermarkets, food markets, beauty salons, massage parlors, gyms, internet cafes, KTV bars and entertainment venues for five days from the day of arrival.

However, people are still allowed to go to work. 

Public transport, hospitals and banks are also excluded from the list of banned public venues in Shanghai.

Codes in Shanghai will remain green on the Suishenban health code app, but a 'less than five days since arrival' notification will appear on health and venue codes.

Those who have the notification will also need to take a PCR test on days one, two, three and five.

The rule is already in effect, as of press time.

Previously, Liu Shixin, deputy of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, suggested to the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission that those who do not have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should be given a blue health code.

However, the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission stated that they will not implement a ‘blue health code system’ for those who have not completed a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination. 

READ MORE: Guangdong Will Not Implement 'Blue Health Codes'


[Cover image via Weibo]

