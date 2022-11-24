22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

First up, it's a big week on the ol' gobble gobble front...



And the ol' football front...

And some World Cup updates...

Tacolicious

Tacolicious are now offering RMB198 free-flow on their Pilsner on game days from 9.30pm until late, late, late.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Cotton's

Cotton's is now offering the Trophy Set over the World Cup period, with Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Chicken Wings, Onion Rings, Homemade French Fries, a 3-Liters Asahi Draft Trophy and 6 Penalty Shots for just RMB498.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

The Pearl

The Pearl are showing selected games. Check out their updated program above.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Every Day



Free Flow Coffee @ Cotton's



To take the edge off the chilly weather, both Cotton's are offering free flow coffee from 11am-5pm for RMB58 with any meal priced at RMB80 or above. The perfect place to set up your office for the day.

Daily, 11am-5pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Friday

Indian Street Food Night @ Kebabs on the Grille Laowaijie

Indian Street for Night at Kebabs on the Grille Laowaijie sees and vast array of delicious dishes on offer, as well as free-flow drink and DJ and belly dancing!

Fri Nov 25, 7-10pm; RMB198.

Kebabs on the Grille Laowaijie, No.30, 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅路3338弄30号， 近延安西路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

The Greatest Showman @ The Pearl

The Pearl Theatre proudly presents a special event. Inspired by the 2017 film, and the Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Greatest Showmen is a a spectacular evening of dinner theater.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Nov 25 & 26, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday

MYbarre @ Online



Every Saturday (and usually Sunday), MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend!

Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat, 10am; RMB35.

Online.

Rioja Fantastico @ Azul

This Saturday, head to Azul in Shangkang Li for 100+ great Rioja wines by the glass and food from an all-star cast of Shanghai's finest and funkiest chefs.



Sat Nov 26, 12 midday-8pm.

Azul Shangkang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

The 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition @ La Cava de Laoma

La Cava de Laoma Wine and Art Space is hosting the 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition over five weeks, with painting, sculpture and photography on display, and events every weekend.

This Saturday sees the Closing Gala, with spoken word performances and celebration presentation.

Sat Nov 16, 5-8pm; Free.

La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.

Shanghai Football Rave @ The Garage

On Saturday, Shanghai Football Rave, Powered by Adidas and presented by ANAR FC and APF, is coming to The Garage on the 6th floor of K11 Art Mall!



Football and music are inseparable. They're hosting a classic 3 v 3 football cage match, everyone is invited, all teams welcome to battle it out.

The rave party will be led by Howie Lee with a supporting lineup with Wes Chen, Baadaam, Billy Starman and SoSo.



This the first ever football rave party and we're inviting Shanghai's football fans to kick off the World Cup with them!



Sat Nov 26, 5pm-5am; RMB100 pre-sale, RMB120 on the door.

The Garage, K11 Shoping and Art Mall 6/F, 300 Huahai Zhing Lu 淮海中路300号.

Transmission's Full-Tilt Boogie! @ YYT

This Saturday, Shanghai's TRANSMISSION Crew is back at Yuyintang (Triumph Store) with another outrageous night of all-vinyl dance music.

Combining the city sounds of trip-hop, electro, and boogie, with the transcendent sensuality of soul, funk, and post-punk, TRANSMISSION's all-night vinyl party is set to free the senses, liberate the soul, and release the nerves from their 996 quarantine.

As the TRANSMISSION Crew says: Come to see. Come to be "scene." Come to be human again. "No language, just sound." - Joy Division

Sat Nov 26, 8pm-Late; Free.



Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Saturday & Sunday



Home Cooked Meals @ Yugo Grill



Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Rax serves a different home cooked dish for lunch.

This weekend it is lashings and lashings of Goulash and Potatoes!

Service starts at 2pm and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 2pm until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

Mini Glamous Lab @ QY The Med Spa

A Mini GlamourLab for girls from 7 to 12 years old, this is a Unique Beauty Party, with different workshops (hairstyle, makeup, etc.) and mini fashion show at the end for mummy. An adventure for the little starlets of beauty, elegance and happiness…

Sun Nov 27, 9.30am-12 midday; RMB388.

QY The Med Spa, Greenland Bund Center Flagship Store, 800 Zhongshan Nan Lu 中山南路800弄外滩潮方L203+204, 近董家渡路.

Block Party Thanksgiving Edition @ Post No Bills

Another of Post No Bills legendary block parties.

Kitchen Take Over by Smokin Hog - American BBQ, bringing in their signature Brisket, maple pork, and many other staples! Special seasonal cocktails, games, beer pong, and guilty pleasure tunes.



They are taking lunch reservations through the WeChat: dolceandbanana.



Sun Nov 27, 11am til you drop.



Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，进胶州路

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



We Love the World Cup Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse

Come and test your World Cup knowledge. Navigate six rounds featuring past and present, win some booze, then stay on to watch the games, starting with Brazil vs Switzerland, which kicks off at midnight.

Scan the QR on the flyer above to sign up now.

Tue Nov 29, 7pm; Free Entry.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Christmas Virtual Market @ Online

HO HO HOME Shopping is Easy.

Shop for Christmas from the comfort of home next week. JS Christmas Virtual Market will bring over 85 artisan vendors right to your phone, so you can shop from wherever you are.

With two full days of market deals, you'll find just the right gift for everyone on your list. They have fashion and accessories, jewelry, health and beauty aids, holiday home decor, food & beverage options, kids and pets, and more.



JS Virtual markets take place in WeChat groups. Make sure you are a shopping group member now. JS Markets cleaned up its member list recently, and you may have been removed in error, so make sure you're still with them.



If you are not a JS virtual market member, you can become one by scanning the QR code on the market poster above!



Tue & Wed Nov 29 & 30, 10am-6pm.

Online.



Wednesday



9th Anniversary @ The Pearl





Come one, come all as The Pearl pull out all of the stops to entertain the friends and fans.

This party will be one for the ages as they provide an evening dedicated to awesome performances. There will be live music played by the Pearl’s Red Stars Band with songs from several of their hit shows. In addition, look for some fantastic guest vocals from some friends in the industry.

Aerialists will decorate the rafters as onstage will be a witches brew of some of the most famous burlesque stars in Asia. Drag queens/kings you ask? Ask no more…Hell yeah there will be; including The Pearl's very own Cocosanti to keep the audience respectable.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 30, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

