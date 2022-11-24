  1. home
  2. Articles

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

By Ned Kelly, November 24, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 58 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 24.

Of the 67 new cases reported, 65 tested positive in central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That is a just one case down from yesterday's 68, and another two new community cases.

(And news just in – another two community cases will be reported tomorrow).

We hate to be all doom and gloom, but circumstances conspire against us...

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang

The 8 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Qingpu

  • 2 in Baoshan

  • 2 in Jiading

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 57 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 14 in Pudong

  • 8 in Minhang

  • 7 in Yangpu

  • 6 in Songjiang

  • 6 in Xuhui

  • 3 in Baoshan

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Hongkou

  • 2 in Huangpu

  • 2 in Jiading

  • 2 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Putuo

2 new community cases...

Time for our daily 'Who were today's two new community cases?' section of the COVID post.

The first case, a 25-year-old woman, lives in Huacao Town of Minhang District. She is the local case, and is reported to have mild symptoms.  

Aside from her accommodation, she had been to several restaurants and convenience stores, as well as a KTV and live music club across Minhang, Hongkou, Changning, Jing'an, Xuhui and Putuo districts.

Living life to the fullest, this young lady. Hats off to her.

The second, the asymptomatic case, is a 41-year-old man who lives in Zhongshan Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District. He returned to Shanghai recently from other provinces.

Aside from his accommodation, he had been to several restaurants and stores, all in Songjiang District.

A passion for travel as well as a supporter of local business. Once again, nothing but respect.

Cool guys, the pair of them.

Be sure to tune in again tomorrow for another exciting installment of 'Who were today's two new community cases?

Another death in Beijing...

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 1,648 cases reported this morning, up 162 from yesterday's 1,486

Many parts of the city continue to impose lockdowns of residential communities, temporary suspension of dining services, work-from-home where possible, etc. 

There has also been another COVID-19-related death recorded in the Chinese capital, taking the total to four in the latest outbreak. 

Beijing Daily reports that an 87-year-old woman was admitted to hospital on November 16 after suffering from heart problems. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman passed away yesterday, November 23, primarily because of underlying illness. 

Guangzhou cases fall for fifth time in six days...

Guangzhou reported 7,620 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 24, a decrease of 350 from yesterday's 7,970.

It marks the fifth time in six days the number of cases has fallen.

Currently, no district in Guangzhou is offering unrestricted dine-in services – so, with numbers falling, will Guangzhouren be able to enjoy some World Cup matches in bars with friends before it's all over?

As football fans know, it's the hope that kills you...

China COVID hot spots...

This is where we usually ask: Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Well, the new rules barring you from doing anything fun for five days after returning to the city from anywhere on the Chinese mainland has kind of nobbled any dreams of escape:

READ MORE: New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

So we're going to suspend the rather laborious task of totaling up daily cases and cut to the chase: The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 31,444, up 2,561 from the previous day's 28,883.

That's an increase of 8% in just one day.

Now is the winter of our discontent...

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

68 New COVID Cases, New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

68 New COVID Cases, New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

The saga continues...

There’s a COVID Quarantine Facility in This Beijing Park?... No

The rumor relates to Taiyanggong Park in Chaoyang district.

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

Keep 'em coming!

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24.

Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

Lets hope it's just a minor blip!

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

The new rule is in effect as of tomorrow, November 22.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives