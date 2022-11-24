67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 58 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 24.

Of the 67 new cases reported, 65 tested positive in central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That is a just one case down from yesterday's 68, and another two new community cases.

(And news just in – another two community cases will be reported tomorrow).

We hate to be all doom and gloom, but circumstances conspire against us...

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Minhang

The 8 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Qingpu

2 in Baoshan

2 in Jiading

1 in Songjiang



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Songjiang

The 57 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



14 in Pudong

8 in Minhang

7 in Yangpu

6 in Songjiang

6 in Xuhui

3 in Baoshan

3 in Jing'an

2 in Hongkou

2 in Huangpu

2 in Jiading

2 in Qingpu

1 in Fengxian

1 in Putuo

2 new community cases...

Time for our daily 'Who were today's two new community cases?' section of the COVID post.

The first case, a 25-year-old woman, lives in Huacao Town of Minhang District. She is the local case, and is reported to have mild symptoms.

Aside from her accommodation, she had been to several restaurants and convenience stores, as well as a KTV and live music club across Minhang, Hongkou, Changning, Jing'an, Xuhui and Putuo districts.

Living life to the fullest, this young lady. Hats off to her.

The second, the asymptomatic case, is a 41-year-old man who lives in Zhongshan Subdistrict of suburban Songjiang District. He returned to Shanghai recently from other provinces.

Aside from his accommodation, he had been to several restaurants and stores, all in Songjiang District.

A passion for travel as well as a supporter of local business. Once again, nothing but respect.

Cool guys, the pair of them.

Be sure to tune in again tomorrow for another exciting installment of 'Who were today's two new community cases?

Another death in Beijing...

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, with 1,648 cases reported this morning, up 162 from yesterday's 1,486

Many parts of the city continue to impose lockdowns of residential communities, temporary suspension of dining services, work-from-home where possible, etc.

There has also been another COVID-19-related death recorded in the Chinese capital, taking the total to four in the latest outbreak.

Beijing Daily reports that an 87-year-old woman was admitted to hospital on November 16 after suffering from heart problems. She later tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman passed away yesterday, November 23, primarily because of underlying illness.

Guangzhou cases fall for fifth time in six days ...

Guangzhou reported 7,620 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 24, a decrease of 350 from yesterday's 7,970.

It marks the fifth time in six days the number of cases has fallen.

Currently, no district in Guangzhou is offering unrestricted dine-in services – so, with numbers falling, will Guangzhouren be able to enjoy some World Cup matches in bars with friends before it's all over?

As football fans know, it's the hope that kills you...

China COVID hot spots...

This is where we usually ask: Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Well, the new rules barring you from doing anything fun for five days after returning to the city from anywhere on the Chinese mainland has kind of nobbled any dreams of escape:

So we're going to suspend the rather laborious task of totaling up daily cases and cut to the chase: The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 31,444, up 2,561 from the previous day's 28,883.

That's an increase of 8% in just one day.

Now is the winter of our discontent...

