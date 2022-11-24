1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. Many parts of the city continue to impose lockdowns of certain residential communities, temporary suspension of dining services, work-from-home where possible, etc.

There has been one more COVID-19-related death recorded in the Chinese capital, in addition to the other three recorded during the latest outbreak.

Beijing Daily reports that an 87-year-old woman was admitted to hospital on November 16 after suffering from heart problems. The patient later tested positive for COVID-19. She passed away yesterday, November 23, primarily because of underlying illness.

Traveling to Shanghai? Note These (Pretty Strict) New Rules

Residents of Beijing have been told not to leave the Chinese capital, unless absolutely necessary.

If you’re planning an absolutely necessary trip to Shanghai, take note of these new rules.

Those entering Shanghai from anywhere on the Chinese mainland will not be allowed to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers, supermarkets, food markets, beauty salons, massage studios, gyms, Internet cafes, KTVs and entertainment venues for five days from the day arrival.

You are still allowed to go to work though. Well, whoop-de-doo!

Public transport, hospitals and banks are also excluded from the list of banned public venues.

While your code will remain green on the Suishenban health code app, a 'less than five days since arrival' notification will appear on both your health and venue code.

Oh, and you'll also need to take a PCR test on days one, two, three and five.

The rule is already in effect as of press time.

Beijing’s Local Cases

Yesterday, Wednesday, November 23, there were 509 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 1,139 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 328 were community transmission.

Today, Thursday, November 24, there were 317 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 61 were community transmission.

As always, we’ll keep you up to date with the latest information.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

