  1. home
  2. Articles

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

By Lars James Hamer, November 24, 2022

0 0

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, The China Game Industry Research Institute published the 2022 China Game Industry Progress Report on the Protection of Minors, the report concludes that Chinese minors' addiction to online games has largely been solved, reports Global Times

According to the report, the number of minors who spend less than three hours per week playing online games has grown to more than 75%.

Last year, China’s strictest regulations on minors playing video games were announced to combat gaming addiction, according to Xinhua. 

China’s National Press and Publication Administration told online gaming companies to limit the playing time of gamers under 18 to one hour per day on weekends and holidays. There’s even a specific time slot from 8-9pm when under-18s can play.

READ MORE: China's Youth Gamers Limited to 1 Hour Per Day

The report also added that they are currently concerned about the time that young children are spending watching short videos, such as the ones seen on WeChat Channels and Douyin (China’s TikTok). 

Global Times states that now 65.54% of minors are spending the time they originally spent on games on short video apps, up 7.81% year-on-year; 48.02% spend their time on online videos, up 6.06% year-on-year; and 9.04% spend their time on live streaming, up 6.06% year-on-year.

There was more bad news for China’s gaming community this month, as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo 3 are some of the Activision Blizzard video games that will disappear from the market in January 2023.

NetEase, which provides access to the games in China, has failed to renew its 14-year-old licensing agreement, the BBC reports. 

The Economist suggests that there are approximately 110 million under-18 gamers in the Middle Kingdom. 


[Cover image via @宵伽-/Weibo]


Chinese video games Video Games online video games Tencent

more news

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

The Olympic Games in the solar energy and green building industry.

New Dates Confirmed for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

New Dates Confirmed for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

The Games have been postponed until 2023.

WATCH: Terrifying Video of 'Raincoat Man' Attacking Woman & Daughter

WATCH: Terrifying Video of 'Raincoat Man' Attacking Woman & Daughter

Horrifying footage of a man in a raincoat attacking a woman and her daughter has been spreading on Chinese social media.

17 Hainan Events: Survival Games, Wine Tastings & More

As other cities come out of lockdown, Hainan is heating up.

WATCH: Synth Pop Duo GUJI Debut Video 'Build a Friend for Me'

Their influences are B-52s, Devo, The Go-Go’s and Saturday morning cartoons.

WATCH: Is This the Funniest Video of the Shanghai Lockdown?

Swankie the Villain does Biz Markie.

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Postponed

A new date for the Games is yet to be announced.

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

The Weyland family are back with more comedy gold.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

Study – Video Game Addiction Cured Among China’s Kids

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives