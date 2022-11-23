Temple of Heaven Park Latest Place to Close in Beijing

Temple of Heaven (Tiantan) Park has joined a long list of areas which have temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Park authorities announced that the site would be closed to the public as of tomorrow, November 24.

Parts of the city continue to enforce strict measures such as closure of non-essential businesses, as well as parks and scenic spots, etc.

Remember that as of tomorrow, November 24, you will need a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours to go almost anywhere in Beijing.

READ MORE: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go Anywhere in Beijing

Beijing’s Latest Local Cases

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Tuesday, November 22, there were 388 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 1,098 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 290 were community transmission.

Today, Wednesday, November 23, there were 913 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 148 were community transmission.

The Latest National Numbers

Below are the latest national numbers – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – for the Chinese mainland as recorded yesterday, Tuesday, November 22:

Guangdong – 8,811

Chongqing – 6,943

Sichuan – 1,252

Hebei – 957

Xinjiang – 955

Gansu – 938

Henan – 851

Shandong – 797

Shaanxi – 730

Inner Mongolia – 650

Shanxi – 645

Qinghai – 611

Jilin – 399

Hubei – 398

Jiangsu – 344

Yunnan – 342

Heilongjiang – 313

Guangxi – 271

Tianjin – 245

Guizhou – 142

Liaoning – 137

Ningxia – 135

Hunan – 134

Zhejiang – 121

Anhui – 87

Shanghai – 68

Jiangxi – 56

Fujian – 37

Hainan – 18

Tibet – 10

[Cover image via Weibo/@三毛在北京]

