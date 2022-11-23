68 New COVID Cases, New Rules for Returnees to Shanghai

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 53 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 23.

Of the 68 new cases reported, 66 tested positive in central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That is a jump of 20 cases from yesterday's 48, and two new community cases.

Good news, this ain't.

And then there's the new rules for returnees...

And then there's the venue closures...

Read on if you dare!

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Putuo

The 14 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

5 in Jiading

2 in Minhang

2 in Pudong

2 in Qingpu

2 in Songjiang

1 in Yangpu



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Yangpu

The 52 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



17 in Pudong

9 in Yangpu

4 in Jiading

4 in Minhang

3 in Baoshan

3 in Jing'an

3 in Songjiang

2 in Hongkou

2 in Putuo

2 in Qingpu

1 in Xuhui

1 in Changning

1 in Chongming

2 new community cases...

Shanghai two new COVID-19 community cases had been living it up in several food and entertainment venues across three districts, one of which has landed itself in big trouble.

The first case, a 49-year-old man, lives at 458 Xuesong Lu of Taopu Town, Putuo District. He is the local case, and is reported to have mild symptoms.

Apart from his accommodation, he had been to a food court at 497 Sanmen Lu in Baoshan District.

The second, the asymptomatic case, is a 32-year-old woman who lives at 169 Fuxin Lu of Siping Lu Subdistrict, Yangpu District. She is the asymptomatic case.

She had been partying hard in Yangpu, Baoshan and Pudong, including Guojinhui KTV at 1546 Dalian Lu, Yangpu District.

The bad news for Guojinhui KTV at 1546 Dalian Luis that is was subsequently found to be failing in its duty to get customers to wear masks and scan venue codes.

It has now had its business license revoked, while the owners "received serious demerits on their credit accounts, along with fines for causing the spread of the coronavirus during unauthorized reopening."

7 districts shut 'singing and dancing' venues...

If you thought the stopping of the fun would stop there, think again – in response to those two community cases, and Guojinhui KTV's dereliction of duty, seven Shanghai districts have called a halt on "singing and dancing venues."

The 'Not So Magnificent Night Out Seven' are as follows:



Baoshan

Hongkou

Jiading

Putuo

Qingpu

Songjiang

Yangpu



Any violation and reopening will face strict and rapid punishment, authorities have warned.

New rules for returnees to Shanghai...

Yesterday, we reported that – with cases on the rise in Beijing and three COVID-19 deaths recorded – new rules for those entering the Chinese capital have been put into place.



READ MORE: New Rules for Entering Beijing

Well, anything Beijing can do, Shanghai can do... erm, better?!



More strictly. Let's go with that: Anything Beijing can do, Shanghai can do more strictly.

For, while those entering or returning to Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland must stay home for three days, those returning to Shanghai from domestic travel will not be allowed to enter restaurants, bars, shopping centers, supermarkets, food markets, beauty salons, massage studios, gyms, Internet cafes, KTVs and entertainment venues for five days.

You are still allowed to go to work though. Well, whoop-de-doo!

Public transport, hospitals and banks are also excluded from the list of banned public venues.

While your code will remain green, a 'less than five days since arrival' notification will appear on both your health and venue code.

Oh, and you'll also need to take a PCR test on days one, two, three and five.

That rule kicks in from midnight tonight.

Guangzhou cases on the (slight) rise again ...

Guangzhou reported 7,970 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 23, a decrease of 240 from yesterday's 8,210.

It marks the fourth time in five days the number of cases has fallen.

Let's hope it continues!

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

Guangdong 8,811

Chongqing 6,943

Beijing 1,486

Sichuan 1,252

Hebei 957

Xinjiang 955

Gansu 938

Henan 851

Dongshan 797

Shaanxi 730

Inner Mongolia 650

Shanxi 645

Qinghai 611

Jilin 399

Hubei 398

Jiangsu 344

Yunnan 342

Heilongjiang 313

Guangxi 271

Tianjin 245

Guizhou 142

Liaoning 137

Ningxia 135

Hunan 134

Zhejiang 121

Anwei 87

Shanghai 68

Jiangxi 56

Fujian 37

Hainan 18

Tibet 10

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 28,883 up 994 from the previous day's 27,889.

Looking for travel options?

Here are some great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

READ MORE: 4 More Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]