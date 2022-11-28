  1. home
A Carefree Way to Buy Foreign Currency

By That's, November 28, 2022

Buying foreign currency as an expat doesn't have to be challenging.  

Easy Operation via Mobile Banking 

Expat customers may use the mobile app to purchase and remit foreign currency at anytime, and up to the pre-set quota verified by a local branch.

Key Benefits 

  • Easy foreign exchange for all your legal income earned on the Chinese mainland

  • Real-time exchange on mobile app for up to 11 key currencies

  • Set your transaction time on your mobile bank app to get a favorable exchange rate

Multi-currency

Purchase the following overseas currencies:

  • United States dollar (USD) 

  • Canadian dollar (CAD) 

  • Swedish Krona (SEK) 

  • Pound sterling (GBP) 

  • Swiss franc (CHF) 

  • Japanese yen (JPY) 

  • New Zealand dollar (NZD)

  • Euro (EUR) 

  • Hong Kong dollar (HKD) 

  • Australian dollar (AUD)

  • Singapore dollar (SGD)

Supporting Documents

You may set up a foreign exchange quota by going to a BEA (Bank of East Asia) branch to apply for the service with the following documents:

  • Official ID: bring your valid ID certificate which you used to set up your BEA China account

  • Proof of employment: such as employment contract

  • Proof of income: salary slip issued by your employer or bank statement

  • Tax payment certificates: official tax receipts or other records from the tax office

Please note that specific requirments regarding documentation may vary depending on local policies.

Exclusive Privileges

Special rewards are available until December 31, 2022. 

Reward No. 1: Gift for New Customers

New customers of Remuneration FX service (purchasing any amount of foreign currency) will receive a gift worth RMB200.

Reward No. 2: Gift for Referrals

For every successful referral of a new customer to Remuneration FX service, the referee will receive a RMB300 JD.com shopping card.

Reward No. 3: Gift for Transactions

New customers of Remuneration FX service (purchasing any amount of foreign currency) can enjoy BEA selected SupremeGold customer benefits.

For more details, please contact a customer relationship manager:

[All images via FX]

Money

