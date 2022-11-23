6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics and Dance Christmas Camp 2022





BodyLab Dance Center is an international Lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun Christmas dance camp. BodyLab offer training camps both online and offline.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary and more

BodyLab welcome all levels, different ages and students from Shanghai and different cities to join them.

Let’s Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Ages: 5-12 years old



Dates: Dec 19-30

Times: Mon-Fri 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB1,500-3,000/week* (depending on style and duration)

*Special early bird discount – 10% off if you sign up before November 30

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15900484206

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

Creative Arts Winter Camp

Going into its 11th year, Creative Arts Winter Camp is for kids ages 3 to 10 who want to have fun and learn at the same time. It will be five full days of adventure and creativity from 8am-3pm.

Over the years, they have successfully created a respectful, comfortable, and fun learning environment, where campers are actively engaged through various learning techniques and strategies.

Kids will spend their days learning about different disciplines in an English environment, developing confidence in their abilities and a love for learning, and on the last day of camp, parents will witness a showcase of talents from the campers.

There is also the option of after-camp classes from 3.25 to 4.25pm for the whole duration of the camp.

Ages: 3-10 years old



Dates: Jan 30-Feb 3

Times: Mon-Fri, 8am-3pm

Price: RMB2,400/week

Location: 2/F, 289 Jujin Lu, Pudong

Scan the QR below to register today!

Acorn Scouts Winter Camp

Acorn Scouts is an American Scouting Program. Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the Ultimate Education Trifecta in urban children.

English, Virtues and Nature.

What does that mean? It means that...

A) They listen, speak, read, and write All English, All Day!

B) They instruct explicitly and practice daily more than 75 Virtues!

C) They explore the Outdoors in Nature more than 3 hours every day!

Ages: Acorns: Ages 4-5*; Saplings: Ages 6-7*; Oak Trees: Ages 8-14*

*Approximate ages – actual placement done by Maturity Level, English Level, and Age. Contact Acorn Scouts for assessment.

Dates: Dec 19-23

Times: 9am-4pm

Location: 222 Yehui Lu #76, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区赵巷镇业辉路222弄76号

Price: 1 Week: RMB4,200; 2 Weeks: RMB 3,900/week; 3 Weeks & More: RMB3,600/week

Click Here For More Information

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below...

Twinkle Kids Sports

Twinkle Kids Sports was founded by two close family members of two lifetime basketball persons. It aims at providing quality sports training programs, workshops, and holiday sporting camps to children aged five to 15 years old.

This coming Christmas season and winter holiday, Twinkle Kids Sports has prepared a six week long basketball centered half-day and full-day camp program from Monday, December 19, 2022 all the way through to the week after Chinese New Year – ending on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Winter Tennis Camp







A winter tennis camp by a leading international tennis academy in Shanghai for kids aged 4-12 years old. Taking place on warm indoor courts and with foreign coaches, rackets are provided, while each kid will receive a welcome bag, individual progress report and diploma.

Spots are limited though – so sign up now!

Ages: 4-12 years old

Dates: Dec 19-Feb 10

Times: Weekdays, 9-11am, 1-3pm

Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568弄, Jing'an District

Price: RMB2,400/1 week half day; RMB3,800/1 week full day

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below (ID: SamTennisline)...

Awesome Kids Academy

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

