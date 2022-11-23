6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics and Dance Christmas Camp 2022
BodyLab Dance Center is an international Lab with three locations in Shanghai.
Spend your summer dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun Christmas dance camp. BodyLab offer training camps both online and offline.
Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Ballet
Jazz
Hip-Hop
Contemporary and more
BodyLab welcome all levels, different ages and students from Shanghai and different cities to join them.
Let’s Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!
Ages: 5-12 years old
Dates: Dec 19-30
Times: Mon-Fri 9am-12pm & 1-4pm
Price: RMB1,500-3,000/week* (depending on style and duration)
*Special early bird discount – 10% off if you sign up before November 30
Locations
Bodylab FOR Location
A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District
Tel: 021 5897 8606
Bodylab Weifang Location
2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu
Tel: 021 6890 8929
Bodylab Zhangyang Location
No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu
Tel: 021 5058 0559
Sign Up Now
Nicole BodyLab
15900484206
Follow BodyLab Official WeChat
Creative Arts Winter Camp
Going into its 11th year, Creative Arts Winter Camp is for kids ages 3 to 10 who want to have fun and learn at the same time. It will be five full days of adventure and creativity from 8am-3pm.
Over the years, they have successfully created a respectful, comfortable, and fun learning environment, where campers are actively engaged through various learning techniques and strategies.
Kids will spend their days learning about different disciplines in an English environment, developing confidence in their abilities and a love for learning, and on the last day of camp, parents will witness a showcase of talents from the campers.
There is also the option of after-camp classes from 3.25 to 4.25pm for the whole duration of the camp.
Ages: 3-10 years old
Dates: Jan 30-Feb 3
Times: Mon-Fri, 8am-3pm
Price: RMB2,400/week
Location: 2/F, 289 Jujin Lu, Pudong
Scan the QR below to register today!
Acorn Scouts Winter Camp
Acorn Scouts is an American Scouting Program. Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the Ultimate Education Trifecta in urban children.
English, Virtues and Nature.
What does that mean? It means that...
A) They listen, speak, read, and write All English, All Day!
B) They instruct explicitly and practice daily more than 75 Virtues!
C) They explore the Outdoors in Nature more than 3 hours every day!
Ages: Acorns: Ages 4-5*; Saplings: Ages 6-7*; Oak Trees: Ages 8-14*
*Approximate ages – actual placement done by Maturity Level, English Level, and Age. Contact Acorn Scouts for assessment.
Dates: Dec 19-23
Times: 9am-4pm
Location: 222 Yehui Lu #76, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区赵巷镇业辉路222弄76号
Price: 1 Week: RMB4,200; 2 Weeks: RMB 3,900/week; 3 Weeks & More: RMB3,600/week
Click Here For More Information
For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below...
Twinkle Kids Sports
Twinkle Kids Sports was founded by two close family members of two lifetime basketball persons. It aims at providing quality sports training programs, workshops, and holiday sporting camps to children aged five to 15 years old.
This coming Christmas season and winter holiday, Twinkle Kids Sports has prepared a six week long basketball centered half-day and full-day camp program from Monday, December 19, 2022 all the way through to the week after Chinese New Year – ending on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Click Here For More Information
Winter Tennis Camp
A winter tennis camp by a leading international tennis academy in Shanghai for kids aged 4-12 years old. Taking place on warm indoor courts and with foreign coaches, rackets are provided, while each kid will receive a welcome bag, individual progress report and diploma.
Spots are limited though – so sign up now!
Ages: 4-12 years old
Dates: Dec 19-Feb 10
Times: Weekdays, 9-11am, 1-3pm
Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568弄, Jing'an District
Price: RMB2,400/1 week half day; RMB3,800/1 week full day
Click Here For More Information
For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below (ID: SamTennisline)...
Awesome Kids Academy
Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?
Contact us by email at christycai@t
0 User Comments