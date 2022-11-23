  1. home
  2. Articles

6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

By That's Shanghai, November 23, 2022

0 0

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics and Dance Christmas Camp 2022

_20220810170712.png
_20220804091020.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center is an international Lab with three locations in Shanghai.

Spend your summer dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun Christmas dance camp. BodyLab offer training camps both online and offline.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

  • Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Ballet

  • Jazz

  • Hip-Hop

  • Contemporary and more

BodyLab welcome all levels, different ages and students from Shanghai and different cities to join them.

Let’s Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Bodylab-dance-winter-camp.jpeg

Bodylab-dance2.jpeg

Ages: 5-12 years old

Dates:  Dec 19-30

Times:  Mon-Fri 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB1,500-3,000/week* (depending on style and duration)

*Special early bird discount – 10% off if you sign up before November 30

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location

A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606


Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929


Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15900484206

consultant-account.jpeg

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

Wechat-Account.jpeg

Creative Arts Winter Camp

Creative-Arts-Winter-Camp-for-TS.jpg

Going into its 11th year, Creative Arts Winter Camp is for kids ages 3 to 10 who want to have fun and learn at the same time. It will be five full days of adventure and creativity from 8am-3pm.

Over the years, they have successfully created a respectful, comfortable, and fun learning environment, where campers are actively engaged through various learning techniques and strategies.

Kids will spend their days learning about different disciplines in an English environment, developing confidence in their abilities and a love for learning, and on the last day of camp, parents will witness a showcase of talents from the campers.

There is also the option of after-camp classes from 3.25 to 4.25pm for the whole duration of the camp.

Ages: 3-10 years old

Dates:  Jan 30-Feb 3

Times:  Mon-Fri, 8am-3pm

Price: RMB2,400/week

Location: 2/F, 289 Jujin Lu, Pudong

Scan the QR below to register today!

_20221123144034.jpg

Acorn Scouts Winter Camp

Acorn Scouts is an American Scouting Program. Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the Ultimate Education Trifecta in urban children.

English, Virtues and Nature.

What does that mean? It means that...

A) They listen, speak, read, and write All English, All Day!

B) They instruct explicitly and practice daily more than 75 Virtues!

C) They explore the Outdoors in Nature more than 3 hours every day!

Ages: Acorns: Ages 4-5*; Saplings: Ages 6-7*; Oak Trees: Ages 8-14*

*Approximate ages – actual placement done by Maturity Level, English Level, and Age. Contact Acorn Scouts for assessment.

Dates: Dec 19-23

Times: 9am-4pm

Location: 222 Yehui Lu #76, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区赵巷镇业辉路222弄76号

Price: 1 Week: RMB4,200; 2 Weeks: RMB 3,900/week; 3 Weeks & More: RMB3,600/week

Click Here For More Information

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below...

_20220613154457.jpg

Twinkle Kids Sports

_20220804095839.jpg

Twinkle Kids Sports was founded by two close family members of two lifetime basketball persons. It aims at providing quality sports training programs, workshops, and holiday sporting camps to children aged five to 15 years old.

This coming Christmas season and winter holiday, Twinkle Kids Sports has prepared a six week long basketball centered half-day and full-day camp program from Monday, December 19, 2022 all the way through to the week after Chinese New Year – ending on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Click Here For More Information

_20221123140356.jpg

Winter Tennis Camp

_20221123130302.jpg


A winter tennis camp by a leading international tennis academy in Shanghai for kids aged 4-12 years old. Taking place on warm indoor courts and with foreign coaches, rackets are provided, while each kid will receive a welcome bag, individual progress report and diploma.

Spots are limited though – so sign up now!

Ages: 4-12 years old

Dates: Dec 19-Feb 10

Times: Weekdays, 9-11am, 1-3pm

Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568弄, Jing'an District

Price: RMB2,400/1 week half day; RMB3,800/1 week full day

Click Here For More Information

For bookings and enquiries, scan the QR below (ID: SamTennisline)...

_20220607120019.jpg

Awesome Kids Academy

_20221123142836.jpg

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email at christycai@thatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

Kids kid's camps

more news

Promote Your Kids Camp on That's Shanghai

Promote Your Kids Camp on That's Shanghai

Want to reach tens of thousands of followers with posts tailor-made to promote all that is best about your Kids Camp?

7 Fun Tips to Keep the Kids Fit Over Summer

7 Fun Tips to Keep the Kids Fit Over Summer

Our very own personal trainer Kara Wutzke is back with some tips to keep the kids fit over summer!

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

So many options!

8 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

So many options!

6 More Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

So many options!

9 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Art, dancing, music and more!

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Art, dancing, music and more!

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Art, dancing, music and more!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives