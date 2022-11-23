  1. home
COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou Fall by More Than 200

By That's Guangzhou, November 23, 2022

Guangzhou reported 7,970 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a decrease of 240 from yesterday's 8,210.

The fall in cases is the fourth time the number of infections has gone down in five days. Let's hope it continues!

In the city, 235 cases were classified as symptomatic and 7,735 were asymptomatic. 

At a press conference in Guangzhou yesterday, the following epidemic prevention and control measures were implemented and or updated. 

  • Haizhu, Tianhe, Yuexiu, Liwan and Baiyun districts will conduct mass nucleic acid testing on November 23. 

  • Panyu District: Adjusted some risk management measures.

  • Haizhu District: Continued to strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures, adjusted the level of risk areas, delineated risk areas, implemented temporary control management in some areas and lifted temporary control measures in some areas.

  • Nansha District: Key areas announced, adjusted temporary control measures in Dongyong Town, Lanhe Town and some areas of Nansha Street.

  • Yuexiu District: Lifted some control measures on Kuang Quan Street, adjusted some control measures on Liuhua Street, Hongqiao Street, Guangta Street and Dengfeng Street, and delineated the risk area of Guangta Street and Shandong Street.

  • Liwan district: Delineated some risk areas and adjusted the risk levels in some areas.

  • Conghua District: Key areas announced and implemented temporary control in some areas. 

  • Zengcheng District: New risk areas and temporary control areas.

  • Huadu District: Adjusted risk areas.

  • Huangpu District: Implemented temporary control in some areas and adjusted the temporary control measures in some areas of Changling Street.

  • Baiyun District: New high-risk areas and new temporary control areas.

    Beijing announced residents will need a 48-hour nucleic acid test to go anywhere... 

    Proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours will soon be a requirement to go almost anywhere in Beijing. 

    The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24, according to the Beijing Information Office. 

    Places in which the rule will be enforced include office buildings, malls, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, parks, scenic spots, public transport and elsewhere. 

    China COVID hot spots...

    Looking to get out of Guangdong?

    Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

    • Guangdong 8811

    • Chongqing 6943

    • Beijing 1486

    • Sichuan 1252

    • Hebei 957

    • Xinjiang 955

    • Gansu 938

    • Henan 851

    • Dongshan 797

    • Shaanxi 730

    • Inner Mongolia 650

    • Shanxi 645

    • Qinghai 611

    • Jilin 399

    • Hubei 398

    • Jiangsu 344

    • Yunnan 342

    • Heilongjiang 313

    • Guangxi 271

    • Tianjin 245

    • Guizhou 142

    • Liaoning 137

    • Ningxia 135

    • Hunan 134

    • Zhejiang 121

    • Anwei 87

    • Shanghai 68

    • Jiangxi 56

    • Fujian 37

    • Hainan 18

    • Tibet 10


    [Cover image via NIAID-RML]

    Guangzhou Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

