  1. home
  2. Articles

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 22, 2022

0 0

Proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours will soon be a requirement to go almost anywhere in Beijing. 

The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24, according to the Beijing Information Office. 

Places in which the rule will be enforced include office buildings, malls, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, parks, scenic spots, public transport and elsewhere. 

Beijing's Latest Cases

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Monday, November 21, there were 274 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 1,164 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 207 were community transmission. 

Today, Tuesday, November 22, there were 634 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 135 were community transmission. 

More Closures

Many areas of Beijing have imposed district-wide restrictions, with lockdowns of residential communities, the shutting of non-essential businesses and the temporary suspension of dine-in services. 

A number of tourist and scenic spots have also shut their doors to the public. The latest places include Happy Valley theme park, as well as Beijing Olympic Park (Olympic Green). 

The Latest National Numbers

Below are the latest national numbers – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – for the Chinese mainland as recorded yesterday, Monday, November 21: 

  • Guangdong – 9,022

  • Sichuan – 1,061

  • Chongqing – 6,335

  • Yunnan – 308

  • Shanxi – 471 

  • Inner Mongolia – 822

  • Henan – 873

  • Jiangsu – 284

  • Zhejiang – 104 

  • Heilongjiang – 321

  • Shaanxi – 738

  • Liaoning – 106

  • Shandong – 1,010

  • Xinjiang – 944

  • Gansu – 997

  • Guizhou – 88

  • Hunan – 132

  • Fujian – 30

  • Hubei – 362

  • Hebei – 811

  • Hainan – 24

  • Shanghai – 48

  • Guangxi – 236

  • Qinghai – 579

  • Anhui – 55

  • Tibet – 17

  • Tianjin – 265

  • Jilin – 312

  • Ningxia – 115

  • Jiangxi – 4

[Cover image via Weibo/@新京报]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

The new rule is in effect as of tomorrow, November 22.

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

The saga continues...

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

A small number of daily local cases continue to be reported in the Chinese capital.

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Some may say there's a connection between Pinggu's peach trees and its seeming ability to stay relatively virus-free.

Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

Just in case you were thinking about that "alternate route" into the Chinese capital.

9 New COVID Cases, Universal Beijing Resort Closes

The saga continues...

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

The temporary closure was announced as cases of community transmission continue to be reported in Beijing.

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Saves Lives

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

WATCH: 38 Dead After Huge Fire in Central China’s Henan Province

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai's Zhujiajiao Water Town

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai's Zhujiajiao Water Town

48 New Cases in Shanghai, New Rules for Entering Beijing

48 New Cases in Shanghai, New Rules for Entering Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives