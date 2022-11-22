BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

Proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours will soon be a requirement to go almost anywhere in Beijing.
The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24, according to the Beijing Information Office.
Places in which the rule will be enforced include office buildings, malls, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, parks, scenic spots, public transport and elsewhere.
Beijing's Latest Cases
Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.
Yesterday, Monday, November 21, there were 274 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 1,164 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 207 were community transmission.
Today, Tuesday, November 22, there were 634 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 135 were community transmission.
More Closures
Many areas of Beijing have imposed district-wide restrictions, with lockdowns of residential communities, the shutting of non-essential businesses and the temporary suspension of dine-in services.
A number of tourist and scenic spots have also shut their doors to the public. The latest places include Happy Valley theme park, as well as Beijing Olympic Park (Olympic Green).
The Latest National Numbers
Below are the latest national numbers – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – for the Chinese mainland as recorded yesterday, Monday, November 21:
Guangdong – 9,022
Sichuan – 1,061
Chongqing – 6,335
Yunnan – 308
Shanxi – 471
Inner Mongolia – 822
Henan – 873
Jiangsu – 284
Zhejiang – 104
Heilongjiang – 321
Shaanxi – 738
Liaoning – 106
Shandong – 1,010
Xinjiang – 944
Gansu – 997
Guizhou – 88
Hunan – 132
Fujian – 30
Hubei – 362
Hebei – 811
Hainan – 24
Shanghai – 48
Guangxi – 236
Qinghai – 579
Anhui – 55
Tibet – 17
Tianjin – 265
Jilin – 312
Ningxia – 115
Jiangxi – 4
[Cover image via Weibo/@新京报]
0 User Comments