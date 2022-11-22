BREAKING: 48-Hour COVID Test Required to Go ANYWHERE in Beijing

Proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours will soon be a requirement to go almost anywhere in Beijing.



The rule is in effect as of Thursday, November 24, according to the Beijing Information Office.

Places in which the rule will be enforced include office buildings, malls, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, parks, scenic spots, public transport and elsewhere.

Beijing's Latest Cases



Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Monday, November 21, there were 274 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 1,164 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 207 were community transmission.

Today, Tuesday, November 22, there were 634 locally transmitted cases between midnight-3pm. Of said cases, 135 were community transmission.

More Closures

Many areas of Beijing have imposed district-wide restrictions, with lockdowns of residential communities, the shutting of non-essential businesses and the temporary suspension of dine-in services.

A number of tourist and scenic spots have also shut their doors to the public. The latest places include Happy Valley theme park, as well as Beijing Olympic Park (Olympic Green).

The Latest National Numbers

Below are the latest national numbers – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – for the Chinese mainland as recorded yesterday, Monday, November 21:

Guangdong – 9,022

Sichuan – 1,061

Chongqing – 6,335

Yunnan – 308

Shanxi – 471

Inner Mongolia – 822

Henan – 873

Jiangsu – 284

Zhejiang – 104

Heilongjiang – 321

Shaanxi – 738

Liaoning – 106

Shandong – 1,010

Xinjiang – 944

Gansu – 997

Guizhou – 88

Hunan – 132

Fujian – 30

Hubei – 362

Hebei – 811

Hainan – 24

Shanghai – 48

Guangxi – 236

Qinghai – 579

Anhui – 55

Tibet – 17

Tianjin – 265

Jilin – 312

Ningxia – 115

Jiangxi – 4

